Mother of Monroe County homicide victim accuses authorities of not protecting her daughter

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nikki Latimer said her late daughter, 32-year-old Sara Latimer, suffered a stroke in 2010 and had been under the legal guardianship of another adult, but the court system allowed her to terminate this status.

“Judge Sharp said she’s fine because she has a high IQ because she is a smart girl but mental illness has nothing to do with your IQ,” said Latimer.

Latimer alleges that the Sparta Police Department did not do enough to protect her daughter from 32-year-old Shawn Hock, the man accused of severely beating and killing her.

“And an at-risk person, the police have some kind of responsibility to go the extra mile to help them,” Latimer said.

According to a criminal complaint, “numerous prior calls” were made to the residence of Hock and Latimer prior to Latimer’s death.

Hock had a history of domestic abuse and was convicted on April 13 for a previous incident involving Latimer in March 2021.

The criminal complaint said the injuries on Latimer’s body from the March 2021 incident were “similar to some of the injuries found on her body when she was found deceased.”

Latimer said she repeatedly contacted police explaining that her daughter was vulnerable.

“I would say the police themselves maybe four times,” Latimer said. “That I told them there was something going on with her and all of her issues,” she added.

The investigation into the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer is ongoing, according to the Sparta Police.

32-year-old Hock remains behind bars. He is due in court on July 8 and could face life in prison.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.