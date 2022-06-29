ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mother of Monroe County homicide victim accuses authorities of not protecting her daughter

By Rob Romano
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMazu_0gP2jtVf00

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — Nikki Latimer said her late daughter, 32-year-old Sara Latimer, suffered a stroke in 2010 and had been under the legal guardianship of another adult, but the court system allowed her to terminate this status.

“Judge Sharp said she’s fine because she has a high IQ because she is a smart girl but mental illness has nothing to do with your IQ,” said Latimer.

Latimer alleges that the Sparta Police Department did not do enough to protect her daughter from 32-year-old Shawn Hock, the man accused of severely beating and killing her.

“And an at-risk person, the police have some kind of responsibility to go the extra mile to help them,” Latimer said.

According to a criminal complaint, “numerous prior calls” were made to the residence of Hock and Latimer prior to Latimer’s death.

Hock had a history of domestic abuse and was convicted on April 13 for a previous incident involving Latimer in March 2021.

The criminal complaint said the injuries on Latimer’s body from the March 2021 incident were “similar to some of the injuries found on her body when she was found deceased.”

Latimer said she repeatedly contacted police explaining that her daughter was vulnerable.

“I would say the police themselves maybe four times,” Latimer said. “That I told them there was something going on with her and all of her issues,” she added.

The investigation into the death of 32-year-old Sara Latimer is ongoing, according to the Sparta Police.

32-year-old Hock remains behind bars. He is due in court on July 8 and could face life in prison.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

Monroe Co. man serves life sentence for beating child to death

TOMAH Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A Tomah man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a toddler. In April, a jury found 37-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of 11 charges in Monroe County court including 1st degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Tomah man sentenced in connection to homicide of 3-year-old child

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -A Tomah man found guilty of beating a 3-year-old child to death in Tomah, Wis. in 2019 is sentenced. Court records show 37-year-old Marcus Anderson is ordered to serve life in prison without parole. According to a 2019 media release by the Tomah Police Department, on May...
wiproud.com

Wis. family files wrongful death lawsuit against two officers

AUGUSTA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The family of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the two officers, the city of Augusta and Eau Claire County. Tyler Meier of Neillsville was shot in March of 2019 on Kempten Road between Augusta and Fairchild.
AUGUSTA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Violent Crime
KCRG.com

Fatal accident leaves father dead in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - At approximately 7:48 am Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel. Investigators learned that a 47-year-old semi-truck driver from Dubuque was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after crash in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in Wood County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway GG in the Township of Port Edwards.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — One person died after a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on Highway 61 south of Boscobel Wednesday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said Nathan Williams, 33, of rural Glen Haven, was heading north on Highway 61 near Old 61 Road when he crossed the center line at a curve and hit a 2021 Freightliner semi with an empty flatbed trailer.
BOSCOBEL, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Two involved in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY – A Marshfield woman was injured when she failed to yield for an oncoming truck. The crash occurred on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 173 and GG in the township of Port Edwards. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, an SUV...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Family of Neillsville man killed in 2019 officer-involved shooting files lawsuit

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The family of a Neillsville man shot and killed by law enforcement in 2019 is suing. A lawsuit seeking unspecified damages was filed in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on June 24 by family members of Tyler Meier, who was shot and killed in March of 2019, against Eau Claire County, the City of Augusta, and members of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Department and Augusta Police Department.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mondovi man accused of theft in Buffalo County

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a club in Buffalo County. Court records show 46-year-old Ronnie Killian of Mondovi, Wis. is facing a charge of theft -movable property (> $10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on June 23, 2022 an officer...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
BARABOO, WI
wiproud.com

Man with revoked license crashes motorcycle in Trempealeau Co.

TREMPEALEAU Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is hurt following a motorcycle crash this weekend in Trempealeau County. The sheriff’s office says it happened around noon Sunday on Schansberg Road just north of Snake Coulee in the town of Preston. Deputies say an initial investigation shows the man lost...
TREMPEALEAU, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An Indiana man has been identified as the suspect in the break-in at a Baraboo Zoo earlier this month that led to the escape of four animals. According to the Baraboo Police Department, its investigators have identified Aaron Wayne Hovis as the suspect accused of damaging the locks on several animal exhibits at Ochsner Park Zoo and damaging the door on another exhibit. The damage allowed two river otters and a pair of Great Horned Owls to escape.
BARABOO, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Green Alert for missing Viroqua veteran canceled

VIROQUA, Wis. — A Green Alert issued for a missing veteran who was believed to have been at risk has been canceled. Caleb Rappl, 28, had last been seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in Viroqua, and he may have been in La Crosse around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Just after 6:40 p.m., officials reported Rappl had...
VIROQUA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A walk in her honor: Victim of murder-suicide in Sun Prairie remembered, one year later

MADISON, Wis. — A journey of about 90 miles will commemorate the life and legacy of Jan (Hogoboom) Hyatt, killed last year in what police are investigating as a domestic violence murder-suicide in Sun Prairie. The father of her daughter, Samantha, and her estranged husband at the time set out on Monday on a journey from the Baldwin Street Grille...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Sunday. According to a media release by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on June 26 around 12:08 p.m. a person was driving a motorcycle south bound on Schansberg Road north of Snake Coulee Road in the Town of Preston in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Winona County Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teen was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Winona County Monday afternoon. It happened near the north end of Whitewater State Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old boy was traveling south on Hwy. 74 when he went off the roadway and crashed in the ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy