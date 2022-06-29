UW-La Crosse hosts youth culinary academy

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse is hosting a children’s culinary academy.

The culinary camp allows students in grades six through eight to learn about food chemistry, social skills, and time management. Every lesson includes hands on activities as well.

The theme for this year’s camp is foods of Mexico, and the university’s executive chefs and sous chefs helped guide students and their culinary creations.

“We are making Pico, guacamole, quesadillas, and homemade tortillas today. There are just a lot of different things we’re doing with the campers this week,” said registered dietitian Jess Harke.

Throughout the week, campers will get to cook in UW-LA Crosse’s Student Union Kitchen.

