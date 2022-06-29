ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

UW-La Crosse hosts youth culinary academy

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksasC_0gP2jmZo00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — UW-La Crosse is hosting a children’s culinary academy.

The culinary camp allows students in grades six through eight to learn about food chemistry, social skills, and time management. Every lesson includes hands on activities as well.

The theme for this year’s camp is foods of Mexico, and the university’s executive chefs and sous chefs helped guide students and their culinary creations.

“We are making Pico, guacamole, quesadillas, and homemade tortillas today. There are just a lot of different things we’re doing with the campers this week,” said registered dietitian Jess Harke.

Throughout the week, campers will get to cook in UW-LA Crosse’s Student Union Kitchen.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Hixon House now fully open to visitors

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Historic Hixon House Museum is fully open to visitors for the first time since 2019. From July 1 to Oct. 9 the house will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hourly walk-in tours are available from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tickets are...
viatravelers.com

18 Best Things to do in La Crosse, Wisconsin

If you’re wondering what to do in La Crosse, look no further!. La Crosse, Wisconsin, is a beautiful place known for its parks, architecture, and historical sites. From outdoor adventures to cultural arts offerings, La Crosse has much to offer for anyone looking for a great place to live—or a fantastic weekend getaway.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Food & Drinks
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Chemistry#Food Drink#Uw La Crosse#Student Union Kitchen#Rewritten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Study: Lead exposure rate among children in Wisconsin is more than twice the national average

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — Dr. Elizabeth Hansen, a pediatrician with Gundersen Health System, spoke about the long-term impacts of lead exposure on children. “It can affect brain development,” she said. “Then long-term we see difficulties with learning and specifically with attention.” Symptoms of lead poisoning include constipation and stomach pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, and a blue tinge around the...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Unbelievable Historic Mansion For Sale in Wisconsin

I've written about crazy homes for sale many times but every time I see a house... sorry, a mansion... like this, my jaw can be found on the ground. This place in a suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin is nuts! And, of course, it's a historical home. Not surprisingly this home...
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
773K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy