ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Young migrant recalls ordeal of riding in trailer packed with hundreds of people

By Salvador Rivera
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOFFq_0gP2jckY00

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — In early December of last year, Nabeel Younis and a group of friends loaded onto a semi-truck for a ride from the Mexico-Guatemala border to the Mexico City area.

They would not drink any water, eat any food or get a bathroom break over the next 16 hours.

And they would stand the entire time.

“We were just standing in that trailer. … If the trailer turned to one side everyone else turned to one side,” said Younis. “It was so difficult to breathe in there. I still remember a lot of people were passing out. I had one of my friends who passed out almost three different times.”

After being robbed, beaten and jailed along the way, Pakistani migrant finally gets to U.S.

Younis recalled his ordeal Tuesday morning as he got ready to go to school in San Luis Obispo, Calif., where he now lives with a sponsor and where he has begun taking college courses.

“It was so difficult to breathe because there was no way of getting oxygen and the person standing next to you was so close you could not expand your chest properly to breathe out and breathe in,” he said.

Nabeel Younis outside Tijuana shelter where he and his friends were staying before leaving to cross the border near Calexico, Calif. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

Younis admitted not knowing much about an incident in San Antonio in which 51 migrants died after being abandoned inside a hot trailer but expressed deep sorrow upon hearing the details. It all hit home, he said.

“My friends often say that they have never seen death so close than when they were in that trailer,” Younis said.

Pakistani asylum-seeker continues journey in U.S. with plans to enroll in California college

Younis, who is Catholic, fled Pakistan three and a half years ago and traveled to Panama.

After spending about two years working there and saving money, he and his friends decided to head north across Central America to Mexico.

“My friends often say that they have never seen death so close than when they were in that trailer.”

Nabeel Younis

About six months ago, they paid a smuggler to transport them in the trailer, a ride Younis will not soon forget.

“It was horrible because there were a lot of people there, more than 300 people and it was so difficult we could not even breathe properly,” he said.

Days later, another trailer truck filled with migrants made the same trek, but never made it to its destination.

The rig overturned hitting a concrete barrier killing 55 migrants and injuring 105 people.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Younis’ request for asylum based on religious persecution back in Pakistan is now making its way through the U.S. court system in California.

“It’s only been three or four months that I’m here in the U.S. and I can say, I can see why they say America is the land of dreams, people suffer so much in their own countries they would do anything to get to the American border,” said Younis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Lee County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent theft. According to officials, the victim reported that on June 16, 2022 someone broke into her vehicle in the 5000 Block of Summerville Road Phenix City. During the break, the victim’s […]
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Death toll rises to 51 after Mexican and Guatemalan migrants ‘stacked’ in San Antonio tractor trailer

Officials report that the death toll in the horrific incident where bodies were found “stacked” inside a truck’s tractor-trailer near San Antonio has grown to at least 51 people.Mexico’s foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard tweeted early on Tuesday that US authorities had confirmed that at least 50 individuals had died, a figure that had grown by four since it was reported on Monday night that a trailer was discovered on a road southwest of the city’s downtown by a local worker who heard a cry for help. Later on Tuesday the death toll rose to 51.When he came to investigate,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Guatemala#Mexico#Tijuana#San Diego Lrb Border#Pakistani
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Innocent trucker whose license plate was stolen by human smugglers who left 50 to die is being targeted by people who wrongly believe he is responsible for the tragedy

The family of a Texas man said he was wrongfully identified as the owner of the truck used by human smugglers who left 50 migrants to die inside the vehicle in 103 degree weather along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found 'stacks of bodies'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AOL Corp

Causes of death revealed for three American tourists found dead at Sandals resort in Bahamas

The mystery surrounding the deaths of three American tourists found dead at a popular Bahamas resort has at last been resolved. “At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially confirm that all three of the victims died as a result of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced in a news release Tuesday. “This matter remains under active investigation.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

3 in custody after 46 found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Three people are in custody after 46 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio.San Antonio police, fire trucks and ambulances surrounded an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road, next to railroad tracks, KSAT reported. A worker nearby said they heard cries for help when the trailer was discovered, doors cracked open with 'stacks of bodies' inside.According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, all injuries were heat related and patients were 'hot to the touch.' Hood said during a press conference Monday night that those...
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy