Tijuana averaging 7 murders per day this month
TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — As June winds down, it will go on record as the most violent month so far this year with at least 196 murders, an average of seven per day.
And according to Baja California prosecutors, the violence is not limited to the ongoing daily drug scrimmages around the city, but it’s also affecting regular citizens.
On Monday, a man was shot to death during a carjacking.Tijuana getting 2,000 National Guard troops to help maintain public safety
So far this year, 882 homicides have been recorded in Tijuana.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
If the current trend continues, the total number of murders will be under 1,800 for the entire year, which would be considered an improvement over previous years when Tijuana has averaged 2,000 homicides per year.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0