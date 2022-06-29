ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

WATCH: Huge gator crosses trail at Circle B Bar Reserve

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JyXG2_0gP2jZ3F00

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A local photographer captured some great photos of a large alligator during a recent trip to Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland.

Bon DeLong, a Polk County-based photographer, snapped several photos of the gator last Thursday. DeLong owns 4D Photography in Lakeland.

WATCH: Gator climbs into fenced-in area at Circle B Bar Reserve

Alligators are a common sight at Circle B, which even has a trail called “Alligator Alley.”

“You can see several distinct ecosystems in this reserve of 1,267 acres,” the Polk County Environmental Lands Program says on its website . “You’re almost guaranteed to see alligators in Lake Hancock, often considered the headwaters of the Peace River, which flows more than 100 miles from Polk County southwest to the Gulf of Mexico.”

Frequent Circle B visitors have taken to naming some of the gators that stroll the reserve. One called “Humpback” went viral in early 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Ride the waves at Lake Minneola this 4th of July weekend

CLERMONT, Fla. — We are approaching the Fourth of July holiday weekend, which means tons of fun from, BBQs to fireworks. However, if you're looking for another family-friendly way to spend the long weekend and cool off from the summer heat, look no further than a local family-owned business in Clermont.
CLERMONT, FL
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

25 Things to Do in Downtown Lakeland that are Worth the Drive

Lakeland may be the last place you think of when it comes to art and foodie-fare. However, this walkable downtown is full of surprises. It boasts art installations to street festivals, craft beer to top-notch restaurants, and the only drive-in movie theater remaining in Polk County. All of this makes a visit to Lakeland well worth the half hour drive from Tampa. Don’t believe us? Check out our list of 25 reasons below!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Lifestyle
County
Polk County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Lifestyle
Polk County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Lakeland, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Alligator#Gators#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Click10.com

Florida man dies trying to save teen in Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. – Indiana conservation officers say lifeguards have recovered the body of a Florida man after he tried to save the life of a teenager. They say 38-year-old Thomas Kenning of St. Petersburg, Florida, was at Porter Beach on Monday when he saw a female in distress in Lake Michigan.
PORTER, IN
plantcityobserver.com

New bank arrives in Plant City

Citizens Bank & Trust is the latest financial institute to open in Plant City on June 21. The temporary office is based at 1802A James L. Redman Pkwy as there are plans to build the official office from the ground up on the same corridor. It also is now the newest branch in Florida joining others located in Auburndale, Bartow, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Dundee, Frostproof, Ft. Meade, Winter Haven, and Haines City. Last year, Valrico and Dade City had new branches built.
PLANT CITY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy