ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Black barbershops in Anderson: Why this story matters to me

By A.J. Jackson, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 2 days ago

As a habitual state jumper — from the Midwest, to the West Coast, and now the South — I have had the thorough experience of searching for the perfect barber's chair over the past seven years.

The fresh trim of a haircut may only last for two weeks, but the interpersonal experience is something a good-cultured shop will never allow you to forget.

I found it important to tell a story about the barbershop scene in Anderson, and how the pandemic and technology have altered the industry and changed local practices around a culturally significant business in an urban community.

'A sanctuary': Black barbershops in Anderson are adapting to changes, keeping tradition

"Barbershops are at the cutting edge of cultural change," Paul Robinson, chairman of the South Carolina Board of barbers, said. "It's still a very vibrant business. They have a purpose to exist, not to just make money."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POm9v_0gP2jYAW00

From the oldest Black barbershop in Anderson, M&J Barbershop, to the unlicensed person cutting hair in his basement, they all matter, because there is a tranquility that exists within the Black barbershop experience.

It provides a space for Black and brown men to congregate and speak freely about the things that our lives revolve around: religion, politics, sports, relationships, and more.

Historically, these shops have been discovered through word of mouth recommendation, proximity to a  neighborhood, or a friend we have always known.

Now, there are phone applications that can show a barber's portfolio, a link to book an appointment, and testimonials about a customer's haircut encounter.

There are many different things happening in all of our communities, but as the church, the Black barbershop is usually a staple within. They are a sense of home, and the place our fathers, uncles, and cousins took us as kids.

What's new: Zaxby's coming to Pendleton, Crumble Cookie and Tractor Supply open in Anderson

More news: Smoked burger chain among new businesses coming to Anderson

"People just come to vent," Quincy Adams said, owner of Brush From Above in downtown Anderson. "They just want to hear what's going on. I think that's what draws people to a personal barber."

It serves as a therapy session with the great essence of a nice, tapered haircut.

What is known as a drop fade in the South is a shadow fade in the West, and a low-light blend in the Midwest.

As the regional lingo changes the name of a given haircut, the nourishment and comfort inside of these barbershops are what resonate more than the fresh look.

There are many barbershops across the city of Anderson, all with different styles and cultures to showcase.

Finding the right one is more than just a haircut, but is an esoteric experience.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

A.J. Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com with story ideas and leads, also follow him on Twitter @AJhappened

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Black barbershops in Anderson: Why this story matters to me

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
EASLEY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
fox5atlanta.com

North Georgia classic car museum just keeps growing

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. - North Georgia museum Miles Through Time boasts an incredible collection of classic cars celebrating the history of the automobile — but right now, founder Sean Mathis is just as focused on the future as he is the past. This morning, we made a return visit to...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Society
Anderson, SC
Lifestyle
City
Pendleton, SC
Anderson, SC
Sports
City
Anderson, SC
State
South Carolina State
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Freedom Celebration to include full day of fun – July 2

Williamston’s Freedom Celebration and Fireworks will be held this Saturday, July 2 with expanded activities including a Freedom Market, Golf Cart Parade, Bobbers on Big Creek Race, Freedom Games, Cruise-In, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Festivities are set to begin with a Freedom Market starting at 10 am...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner called to skate shop in Greenville

LAURENS, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office responded to a Laurens Road business Thursday afternoon. The coroner's office said a death was reported at the Blaze Skate and Motor at 1212 Laurens Road. The coroner said the man walked into the store collapsed and died. His name has...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Keeping your AC cool this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbershops#Racism#The South Carolina Board
FOX Carolina

Police searching for runaway teen in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a runaway teen last seen on Tuesday, June 28. According to police, 17-year-old Chelsea Correa left her home on Wenwood Road and is possibly staying in the Woodruff Road area. Police say she is five foot four inches...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in South Carolina

Huey Magoo's has opened its first South Carolina-based location in Greenville, marking its 29th restaurant spanning seven states less than a week after opening its 28th location in Florida. The 2,300-square-foot Greenville restaurant, which features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru, is the first of 12 locations owned by franchisees...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Local eye clinic offers free services to patients

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local eye clinic is helping patients for free thanks to a nonprofit organization. Servants for Sight is an organization that works to provide those living uninsured and below 200 percent of the poverty line with eye care. Doctors at Foothills of Family Optical...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens County Freedom Fest kicks off this weekend

The Laurens County Freedom Fest will celebrate the July 4th holiday beginning Friday night, July 1 and continuing through Sunday, July 3. Friday night will kick off with Finally Friday on the historic square in downtown Laurens. Festivities will begin at 5:30pm and continue until 9pm with food, music and shopping. J.T. Slayer will be performing on the main stage.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

United Housing Connections looks to build homeless day shelter

At the start of 2022, there were 443 individuals and families waiting on a priority list for housing in the Upstate, with 252 of those in Greenville. That’s according to United Housing Connections CEO Lorain Crowl, who outlined the scope of the homelessness problem at the June 27 meeting of Greenville City Council.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

1K+
Followers
202
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Anderson, SC area from the Independent Mail

 http://independentmail.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy