ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Man arrested after weekend shooting in Colleton County

WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbtYT_0gP2jGWg00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man.

Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened.

“Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property during the theft of non-ferrous metals resulting in death,” deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Field Creek Lane around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a male who has been dropped off at the home and was not breathing.

The man was found deceased inside the residence from apparent gunshot wounds.

Details about this incident are limited. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Thursday night carjacking, pursuit along Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a reported carjacking outside a restaurant in North Charleston resulted in a brief vehicle chase late Thursday night. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the Peking Gourmet off Rivers Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the possible carjacking. At the scene, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man facing attempted murder charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing attempted murder charges after a reported shooting at a North Charleston convenience store. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Centre Point Emergency at approximately 8:14 p.m. on June 22 in reference to a woman with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers the incident occurred at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man wanted for 2021 murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a December 2021 murder. On Dec. 27, 2021, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Sumner Ave in reference to a shooting. Two victims later died at the scene. An investigation determined Rashiean […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Child critically injured in early-morning shooting

A 12-year-old Colleton County girl is fighting for her life after being struck in the leg with bullets that riddled her home in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a Red Root Road residence. Several bullets went through the doublewide home’s siding and into the house. The child was inside the residence when she was struck in the leg with at least one bullet.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Bond hearing expected for suspect charged in deadly Charleston restaurant shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected with a deadly shooting of a restaurant employee in downtown Charleston is expected to appear in bond court Thursday. Antwan Lamont Scott (29) was arrested on numerous charges including murder, attempted armed robbery, and second-degree burglary. On Tuesday, police responded to Toast All Day off King Street just […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested amid mail theft investigation in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating mail theft in a Summerville neighborhood. The Summerville Police Department received video of a red pick-up truck opening a resident’s mailbox and taking items in the Summer Ridge neighborhood last month, according to Lt. Chris Hirsch, a spokesman for the agency. Investigators later identified a suspect, Nickolaus Black, […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
walterborolive.com

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton

A Dorchester County died on Friday, June 24 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Matthew Copeland, 38, of Ridgeville, died at the scene of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The collision occurred about 7 p.m. on Peirce Road, near the intersection of Brocktown Road...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
counton2.com

Three arrested on narcotics charges in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people on narcotics charges. According to BCSO, agents received a tip that a repeat offender may be involved with narcotics again. Thomas Walter Ward Jr. was known to agents for previous investigations into heroin and fentanyl distribution in Goose Creek and Hanahan.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Drive-by shooting injures 12-year-old girl

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are searching for clues in a weekend shooting that injured a child. Officers responded to the 700 block of Red Root Road in Ruffin at around 2 a.m. Saturday where gunfire had been reported. Deputies found a 12-year-old girl who had a...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for North Charleston killing

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a fatal shooting almost three years ago in North Charleston. Thomas James Capers on June 27 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two firearm offenses for killing Jonathan Spitler on Sept. 24, 2019, according to court records. Capers, initially charged with murder, agreed to plead guilty and serve 20 years in a deal with prosecutors.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Girl, 12, seriously injured in Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Sunday morning shooting that critically injured a child in Colleton County, fire-rescue officials said. A 12-year-old girl was critically injured after she was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting that happened along Red Root Road. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. when a […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy