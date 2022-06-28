Man arrested after weekend shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man.

Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened.

“Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property during the theft of non-ferrous metals resulting in death,” deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home on Field Creek Lane around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call about a male who has been dropped off at the home and was not breathing.

The man was found deceased inside the residence from apparent gunshot wounds.

Details about this incident are limited. Count on 2 for updates.

