Virginia State

Ginni Thomas' lawyer wants more info on why January 6 committee has asked to speak with her

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter
 2 days ago

CNN — A lawyer for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas told the January 6, 2021, House select committee on Tuesday that his client is "willing to appear" and "eager to clear...

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
Whoopi Goldberg to Clarence Thomas: 'You Better Hope They Don’t Come for You Next!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. When The View announced their trip to the Bahamas to celebrate their 25th season, they didn't know that the Supreme Court would be handing down its decision to strike down Roe vs. Wade just days prior (although any legal expert could tell you the decision was probably going to be happening in late June, so maybe they should have known).
Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

During its second public hearing, the Jan. 6 committee argued that Donald Trump acted with illicit intent when he spread election lies, undercutting his “Costanza defense” that he was not lying because he truly believed he won. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the extent of Trump’s election lies and what this evidence means for him going forward. June 13, 2022.
John Eastman is the latest Trump ally to whine to Tucker Carlson about legal troubles

Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised the Trump campaign on ways to overturn the 2020 election, is apparently of great interest to the Department of Justice. On Monday, we learned Eastman had his phone seized by federal investigators in New Mexico last Wednesday. The discovery was made after Eastman filed a motion seeking to have a court return his phone and order officials to destroy what was retrieved from it. Clearly, he’s not happy about the encounter.
Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
