ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

By TERRY SPENCER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hX3C7_0gP2igJf00
APTOPIX School Shooting Florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The jury that is seated will decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or receives life without parole for murdering 17 people at the school on Feb. 14, 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool) (Amy Beth Bennett)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.

The jurors were picked from a final group of 53 candidates by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Those chosen survived three rounds of questioning that began on April 4 and dragged on through numerous delays caused by illnesses and other factors. Eight of 10 alternates were selected before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer adjourned late Tuesday.

The jury will be finalized Wednesday. Both sides still have peremptory challenges that could change the main panel's final makeup — the defense has two and the prosecution has six.

The jury will decide whether Cruz, 23, receives the death sentence or life in prison without parole for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. Opening statements, originally expected in May, are now scheduled for July 18.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to those murders and 17 counts of attempted murder, so the jurors will only decide his punishment. They must be unanimous for Cruz to get the death penalty — if at least one votes for life, that will be Cruz's sentence.

The jurors currently on the main panel are two banking executives and two technology workers, a probation officer, a human resources professional and a Walmart store stock supervisor. Also included are a librarian, a medical claims adjuster, a legal assistant, a customs officer and a retired insurance executive. The defense used a late peremptory challenge as alternates were being chosen to remove a retired health care executive who had originally been seated on the main panel.

At least five currently seated are gun owners.

The panel will have a task never faced by a U.S. jury — no American mass shooter who killed at least 17 people has ever made it to trial. Nine others died during or immediately after their shooting attacks, killed either by police or themselves. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

In the first phase of jury selection, the prospective panelists were simply asked if their employment and life circumstances would allow them to serve the four months the trial is expected to last. About 80% were eliminated because their employers wouldn't pay them, they are self-employed, or they had school obligations or vacations planned.

In the second phase, the 300 remaining panelists were asked their opinions on the death penalty and whether they could be fair to Cruz. Finally, about 85 were asked about their lives and work histories, whether they could stomach seeing gruesome crime scene and autopsy photos and even if they play violent video games and believe white people have advantages in society not available to racial minorities.

The selection process was upended several times. One day, the sheriff's deputies who guard the courtroom thought some potential jurors were about to attack Cruz and pulled him to safety as they quickly removed the threatening panelists. On another day, Scherer had to dismiss a group of potential jurors because one wore a T-shirt referencing the shooting that supported the victims and survivors. Selection also was delayed for two weeks when lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill contracted COVID-19.

The jurors will be exposed to graphic evidence, including crime scene and autopsy photos and tour the three-story classroom building where Cruz methodically stalked the halls, shooting at anyone in front of him and into classrooms. It has not been cleaned since the shooting and remains bloodstained and bullet-pocked, with Valentine's Day gifts strewn about.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Georgia Supreme Court overturns former lawyer’s conviction in shooting death of his wife

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court overturned a former lawyer’s conviction in the shooting death of his wife. According to WSB-TV, Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III was convicted in 2018 of felony murder and possession of a firearm when his wife, Diane McIver was shot to death. The couple was heading back from an event with a friend in 2016 when McIver allegedly shot Diane through the back seat of their SUV. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Tex McIver is a former metro Atlanta lawyer, according to WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Jury Selection#Defense Attorneys#School Safety#Violent Crime#Circuit#Parkland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WPXI Pittsburgh

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE
WPXI Pittsburgh

11 Investigates: Pennsylvania court blocks governor’s bridge tolling plan

HARRISBURG — Opponents of PennDOT’s effort to toll interstate bridges scored a major victory tonight. A state court is permanently blocking Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding with three Pittsburgh-area municipalities that argued that his administration had violated procedures in getting to the advanced stage of considering the idea.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Maryland summer camp fire, no injuries reported

THURMONT, Md. — (AP) — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's conservative-controlled Supreme Court handed Republicans their newest weapon to weaken any Democratic governors in the battleground state, ruling this week that political appointees don't have to leave their posts until the Senate confirms their successor. The court's decision — in the case...
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy