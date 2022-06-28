ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police report 6 arrests after 2022 Ford Fireworks in downtown Detroit

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=353q9W_0gP2hcoy00

For most, Monday night's Ford Fireworks were a welcome sight after the event's two-year absence. For a few others, the night ended in an arrest.

According to a news release from the Detroit Police Department Tuesday, law enforcement made six arrests at the waterfront event. Police made four arrests for carrying a concealed weapon, one for aggravated assault of a police officer and one for resisting and obstruction.

No curfew violation tickets were issued.

The release also noted numbers were subject to change.

The Detroit Police Department was not immediately available for comment.

Comments / 6

Krystal Edwards
2d ago

I attended with my family and was pleasantly surprised as well. The culture is changing in Detroit for the better. #prouddgirlborn&raised

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Outside Big B Liquor In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a person of interest after two people were shot outside of a Detroit liquor store. Person of interest in Detroit liquor store shooting | Credit: Detroit Police Department Detectives say they would like to speak with the person of interest who was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident happened on Monday, June 26, at about 4:28 a.m., in the parking lot of the Big B Liquor store located in the 5200 block of Trumbull. According to police, the suspect fired shots, striking a 24-year-old woman who was sitting inside a red Jeep Cherokee and a 26-year-old man, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The two victims were privately conveyed to a local hospital and were released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone recognizes this person of interest or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Men from Hazel Park, Detroit arrested after police find loaded Glock in car

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two men from Metro Detroit were arrested for possession of a loaded weapon following a traffic stop in Southfield this week. What started as a police stop over improper lane use turned into a 19-year-old and 20-year-old being taken into custody after Michigan State Police determined they owned a Glock 19 that was found in the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ice cream store denies service to Detroit police officers for wearing body armor

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit ice cream store denied service to a pair of police officers Thursday because they were wearing tactical body armor. Cold Truth Soft Serve, located at 4240 Cass Avenue, posted a photo on social media of a Detroit police cruiser parked in front of their shop with the caption, "We can tolerate the parking however you please but we will not serve anyone wearing body armor."
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

3-wheel motorcycle drags officers after traffic stop for driving on sidewalk

DETROIT – Two Detroit police officers were injured when they were dragged by an open-air three-wheeled vehicle that was driving on sidewalks in Greektown, officials said. The officers stopped the vehicle around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, near the intersection of Monroe and Beaubien in Detroit’s Greektown, according to a news release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Warren police arrest seven in fake-designer-goods flea market sting

If you thought that Chanel bag you bought at :::checks notes::: a Warren flea market was the real thing, we've got bad news. Police in Warren this week busted seven people in connection with the sale of counterfeit designer goods, including purses, sunglasses, shoes and other branded merchandise. The Free...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
WXYZ

Southfield police to update hit-and-run case where pregnant woman was killed

WXYZ — Southfield police are set to provide an update in the hit-and-run case of a pregnant woman and her child. The woman died and her child is in critical condition following the incident in a Southfield parking lot Sunday afternoon. Emergency responders arrived at Country Court Apartments on...
CBS Detroit

3 Suspects Wanted After $5K In Damage To Granite Tables At Shinola Hotel Restaurant

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking three suspects for the destruction of property at Detroit’s Shinola Hotel. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on June 28, at about 6:10 a.m., outside the San Morello restaurant at the Shinola Hotel located in the 1400 block of Woodward. Police say three suspects knocked over nine granite tables, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. If anyone recognizes these suspects or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Detroit Police
fox2detroit.com

Suspects steal tools, puppy from mobile locksmiths during armed robbery in Romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Mobile locksmiths were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by people who called for help in Romulus, police said. According to police, the locksmiths, a husband and wife, went to 15042 Plain Way just after 8:30 p.m. to help someone who said he was locked out of his vehicle. The victim said they were met by three males wearing all black and masks.
ROMULUS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old killed, 2 others injured in shooting in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and two others wounded on the city’s west side. The shooting happened in the Glen Cove Apartments, which is a gated apartment complex, near Plymouth Road and Telegraph Road. Detroit police said the shooting...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Detroit News

Detroit officer, civilian injured after struck by 3-wheeled vehicle

Detroit — Police said an officer and a civilian suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a three-wheeled vehicle Tuesday night. The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Monroe at Beaubien Boulevard in downtown Detroit. Officials said the driver of a three-wheeled vehicle who had been pulled...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Westland charged

A man has been charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend before he held the police at bay early Wednesday morning in Westland has been charged. Cary Anthony Taylor, 41, was arraigned Thursday in the 18th District Court in Westland on a charge of first-degree murder and a charge of using a firearm during a felony, officials said.
WESTLAND, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy