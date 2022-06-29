Researchers study impact of climate change on forests in northern Minnesota

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases were found to be on the rise in Minnesota for 2021. The sharp increase in cases has healthcare workers concerned which seems to be following a national trend. They are hoping that people will get tested regularly and get treated quickly to slow down the progression of the disease.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking to expand its business, Green Bay Packaging Incorporated bought Interstate Packaging Corporation in Minnesota. The acquisition became effective Thursday. It comes just a little more than a year after GBP opened a new paper mill. When GBP first announced its $500 million mill project, it...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
Soggy spring sinks Minnesota farmer’s plan to no-till soybeans. A soggy spring forced a southwest Minnesota farmer to work ground he’d normally no-till plant soybeans into. Bryan Biegler of Lake Wilson tells Brownfield it turned wet in late March and stayed that way through most of May. “Typically...
Known either as mountain lions or cougars, these big cats are rarely seen in Minnesota - but they are spotted from time to time. While confirmed sightings only happen a couple times a year around the Land of 10,000 Lakes, there have been a handful of reports on the North Shore in June of 2022.
Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
Health officials in Minnesota say syphilis cases have risen "sharply" since last year, putting Minnesota at a "concerning level." According to an annual report of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV data from the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases jumped 33% from 2020 to 2021. The increase mirrors a national increase, health officials said. In addition, 15 cases of congenital syphilis (CS) in infants were reported in 2021. MDH said that's a 115% increase from the previous year, where seven such cases were reported.
I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
Hundreds of acres of woods and wetlands, including three miles of St. Croix riverfront, join preserved public land in an east central state forest, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday. The national nonprofit bought the land from Xcel Energy and donated it...
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
This story was originally published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Water & Ag Desk. High water and longer-lasting flooding are changing the habitat along the Upper Mississippi River, according to a new report analyzing nearly 30 years of data. The upper basin...
It should come as no surprise that Minneapolis and St. Paul are the two biggest cities in the state of Minnesota, but who comes in third place? Where does St. Cloud rank?. Here's a look at the most populated cities in the state according to 2020 census data.
MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Oct. 15, 2021. U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation's steel mills.
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
Minnesotans have had the chance to weigh in on names for state snowplows — twice. Now the Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to pick from among five finalists for the name of a newly designated bike route across the state. What's currently known U.S....
If you enjoy casting a line out on the water, you've got a tight window to fish for walleyes on Lake Mille Lacs. Starting on July 1st the walleye season will close for 15 days in order to lower the amount of fish lost to hooking mortality. Here is what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants you to know about the closure.
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment."
(FOX 9) - A three-mile stretch along the St. Croix River previously owned by Xcel Energy for nearly a century has been donated to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The DNR announced it received the 729-acre land donation near Chisago City from Trust for Public Land (TPL) –...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property. We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
