Researchers study impact of climate change on forests in northern Minnesota

KARE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota sits in a unique position...

valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
FARGO, ND
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soggy spring sinks Minnesota farmer’s plan to no-till soybeans

Soggy spring sinks Minnesota farmer’s plan to no-till soybeans. A soggy spring forced a southwest Minnesota farmer to work ground he’d normally no-till plant soybeans into. Bryan Biegler of Lake Wilson tells Brownfield it turned wet in late March and stayed that way through most of May. “Typically...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Pink Beach is a Must for your Road Trip This Summer

Have you heard about the hidden pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you?. Is it just me or have you ever been sucked in watching TikTok videos that you actually ended up learning something? That's exactly what happened to me. One minute I was watching a video of a cat doing something stupid and then I was watching a video posted by @planetwithsara about a pink beach in Minnesota that sings to you. #TrueStory.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota reports 'concerning level' of syphilis cases

Health officials in Minnesota say syphilis cases have risen "sharply" since last year, putting Minnesota at a "concerning level." According to an annual report of sexually transmitted diseases and HIV data from the Minnesota Department of Health, syphilis cases jumped 33% from 2020 to 2021. The increase mirrors a national increase, health officials said. In addition, 15 cases of congenital syphilis (CS) in infants were reported in 2021. MDH said that's a 115% increase from the previous year, where seven such cases were reported.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This Black Beach in Minnesota is a Must See

I think we have all heard about the great black beach in Hawaii, it's one of those things that people come back from a vacation there and say "You have to see this"! And I've always wondered about it. And now I hear about this black beach right here in...
mprnews.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Hundreds of acres of woods and wetlands, including three miles of St. Croix riverfront, join preserved public land in an east central state forest, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday. The national nonprofit bought the land from Xcel Energy and donated it...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
MINNESOTA STATE
Climate Change
Environment
KARE 11

U.S. Steel plans upgrade at Minnesota mine

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on Oct. 15, 2021. U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation's steel mills.
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

MnDOT puts name of new bike route up to public vote

Minnesotans have had the chance to weigh in on names for state snowplows — twice. Now the Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving the public the chance to pick from among five finalists for the name of a newly designated bike route across the state. What's currently known U.S....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE

