Chapel Hill, NC

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

By Alec Lasley
 2 days ago

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice.

This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey.

Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit.

Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington , Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice.

North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game.

Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits.

