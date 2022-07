AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson, was captured at a Costa Rica hostel Wednesday, over a month after the murder. U.S. Marshals worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach, which borders to Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Thursday. She will be deported and returned to the U.S.

FRESNO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO