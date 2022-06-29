ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Women from Arizona already crossing state lines for abortion services

By Ashley Holden
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsEHz_0gP2giaB00

Women in Arizona are seeking abortions and starting to make appointments across state lines.

"This has literally been absolutely devastating," said the Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Arizona, Dr. Jill Gibson.

Here in the state, Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortion services suddenly on Friday.

Dr. Gibson said they had to call dozens of scheduled patients to let them know they had to cancel.

"The fact that there is so much confusion and chaos in the state right now, that physicians are really questioning what they are able to do," said Gibson. "This is just maddening."

The state Attorney General’s office, legislature, and county attorneys all have different takes on what laws are on the books.

Dr. Gibson told ABC15 she’s seen patients that she can no longer help.

"When I see these patients I can’t take care of them," said Dr. Gibson. "The ones that had the failed procedures, the failed medications I have to look them in the eye and tell them there’s nothing that I can do to take care of them."

Dr. Gibson said she doesn't even know if women can legally order abortion medication here in Arizona.

"I can tell you the day the SCOTUS announcement came out, we saw over 75 patients book appointments just from Arizona alone," said Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Dr. Antoinette Marengo.

Her Southern California locations are already seeing patients crossing state lines.

"We saw a 100% increase in abortion demand compared to one week prior," said Marengo.

But both providers know not everyone can make those trips.

"This will, unfortunately, impact underserved patients the most," said Dr. Marengo. "Those in rural areas. Those that don’t have the means to drive."

As Arizona remains in legal limbo, Dr. Gibson said her team isn’t giving up.

"We will not stop until we find a way out of this giant mess," said Dr. Gibson.

Comments / 47

Jeff Woods
2d ago

Vote Red because they are the only ones that truly have the people in mind..All liberals do is play the smoke and mirrors game..promising the world and delivering nothing..

Reply(5)
23
Terry Pankey
2d ago

and that is ok for the supreme court didn't make abortion illegal it is up to the states if you want to kill your baby as a method of birth control

Reply
17
rm
1d ago

How these whack jobs are going to another state probably California to have an abortion they are nothing but killers and so are the doctors that performed the abortions😭❤️‍🩹

Reply
5
Related
AZFamily

Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect

The four Republican candidates for Arizona governor squared off in the only televised primary debate. Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says abortion is illegal in Arizona right now unless the mother's health is in danger. MCAO fires top prosecutor who...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona voter registration deadline closes in

The election date for Arizona’s primaries is about a month away, and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said it’s a fairly simple process. “You can go online." Cazares-Kelly said. "You can register through the Motor Vehicle Division’s website servicearizona.com....
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Grand Canyon visitors becoming sick after possible norovirus outbreak

Arizona parents having trouble finding COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5. Some parents say they're having difficulties finding a place that'll administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids under 5 years old but advocates on social media are helping. Officers cracking down on drug dealers selling to Phoenix homeless community. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

Inspiration can come in many forms. Even fictional when it comes to the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022. “The woman leader who inspired me is Kathryn Janeway, the first female captain lead in a ‘Star Trek’ series, and played by Kate Mulgrew,” says Heather Skinner, vice president of global real estate at JP Morgan Chase and one of AZRE magazine’s Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2022. “Captain Janeway is an authentic leader who isn’t afraid to make the hard decisions necessary to complete her mission: navigating the Delta Quadrant and safely bringing her crew home.”
PHOENIX, AZ
deseret.com

Utah’s abortion rate among lowest in the U.S.

Utah has one of the lowest abortion rates nationally and it has also experienced reductions in teen births and unintended pregnancies even as the state’s population has grown. According to 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Utah’s abortion rate in 2019 was 4.2. The rate...
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Gibson
The Associated Press

Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix’s Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black, American Indian and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county. Meanwhile, Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California’s Inland Empire also had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic and American Indian residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Report: Arizona hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The federal government is beginning to take action against hospitals not complying with pricing transparency laws. This month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued two civil penalties to hospitals in Georgia, totaling more than a million dollars, for non-compliance, and the agency says it will continue to investigate hospitals around the country to make sure consumers have all the information they are entitled to.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

STATS: Gun violence in Arizona, across the country

Gun violence is a rampant issue in our communities and takes thousands of lives each year. While gun laws are a very dividing issue across the country, one thing we can all agree on is the need for safer communities. ABC15 is taking a look at current gun laws in...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#State Lines#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Laws#Planned Parenthood#Scotus
american-rails.com

Arizona Scenic Train Rides

The deserts of Arizona may not seem a likely place to find high-class scenic train rides but surprisingly, two of the most popular can be found there, the Grand Canyon Railway and Verde Canyon Railway. In addition, the Sierra Madre Express pampers guests with an unforgettable experience, hearkening back to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley detectives say they are seeing a disturbing trend on popular apps like Snapchat, where drug dealers are cross-marketing as arms dealers, selling illegal guns and accessories, amplifying the danger to our community. We’re talking about small online buys that can do some serious damage by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Delay in Arizona abortion law creates confusion, chaos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v Wade, what’s the law in Arizona?. No one, not even the Arizona State Attorney General, Mark Brnovich knows for sure. And that’s because Arizona has two abortion laws on the books. Gov....
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizonans turning to out-of-state providers for abortion services

The chef from Obon Sushi showed Darrell J. and Suzanne how to make a proper sushi roll. Some employers to help cover travel, other abortion-related costs for Arizonans. Clinics are starting to turn away women who are seeking an abortion. Now, some employers are saying they're stepping up financially to cover out-of-state costs.
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KGUN 9

Republican candidates face off in Arizona governor forum

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican candidates Kari Lake, Karrin Taylor Robson, Paola Tulliani Zen and Scott Neely took to the debate stage Wednesday evening in the race to become the GOP candidate for Arizona governor. Lake and Robson are largely considered the front-runners in the race. The candidates discussed a...
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy