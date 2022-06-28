UNC and Liberty cancel future football series

The UNC football program was set to take on Liberty in their non-conference schedule for three seasons, meeting in 2024, 2028, and 2031. However, that won’t be the case anymore.

WRAL is reporting that the two teams signed a cancellation agreement to nix the upcoming season. The cancellation was described as a mutual decision between the two programs and there will not be a penalty for either as the report states:

The cancellation “is a mutual decision by both parties” and no damages “will be paid by or to either party,” per the contract. Liberty, currently an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision, is joining Conference USA for the 2023 football season, necessitating changes to its schedule.

For the Tar Heels, they have replaced Liberty in 2024 with NC Central, an HBCU program. The other two non-conference games that were set for Liberty on the schedule have not been filled out yet.

The changes could likely be due to the ACC moving to a new schedule matrix beginning in 2023.

UNC will take on Florida A&M, Appalachian State, Georgia State and Notre Dame in 2022 for their non-conference schedule. They also have series scheduled with Minnesota, TCU, UConn, and Charlotte in the future.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .