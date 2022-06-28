Former UNC forward Tony Bradley re-signing with Chicago Bulls

NBA offseason is in full swing and later this week free agency will begin. Most contracts and trades can’t be made official until July 1 but news has already starting coming out on potential moves.

For former UNC basketball forward Tony Bradley , he is expecting to sign is player option with the Chicago Bulls next season. Bradley is expecting to make $2M next year.

Bradley has played six seasons in the NBA, three with the Utah Jazz and one with Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

In 167 career games, he is averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per games.

Bradley, just 24 years old, played one season at UNC and was a critical member off of the bench for the 2017 National Championship team. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 14.6 minutes.

He was selected No. 28 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers.

