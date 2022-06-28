ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bullet from outside of juvenile detention center injures probation officer working at desk

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
A probation officer suffered a minor injury when she was struck by a bullet while working at her desk Tuesday evening at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The bullet was fired through a first-floor window from outside of the building off of North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis’ east side, said IMPD officer William Young. The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m.

The bullet did not penetrate the skin of the probation officer and she was checked by Emergency Medical Services at the scene. She was not transported to a hospital and was in good condition, Young said.

No juveniles were close to where the shooting occurred, and no other employees were injured. It was too early in the investigation to know if the building was targeted by the shooter, Young said.

Officers were canvassing the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses Tuesday evening. Keystone Avenue and a gas station across the street from the building were both busy with motorists and traffic as police investigated.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact IMPD by dialing 317-327-3475 or CrimeStoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

