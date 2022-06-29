ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, DE

*UPDATE* Suspect Located and Arrested After Drug Investigation

By Betsy Price
 2 days ago

On June 27th, 2022, Enrico Giangiacomo turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 3. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.” This charge resulted from an investigation conducted by the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit. Enrico was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on his own recognizance.

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Locating Wanted Kent County Man – Delaware State Police – State of Delaware

