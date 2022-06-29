UPDATE* Suspect Located and Arrested After Drug Investigation

On June 27th, 2022, Enrico Giangiacomo turned himself in at Delaware State Police Troop 3. He was charged with one count of felony “Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.” This charge resulted from an investigation conducted by the Delaware State Police Kent County Drug Unit. Enrico was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was released on his own recognizance.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Sergeant India Sturgis

Released: 062822 2007

