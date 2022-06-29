43 "Stranger Things" Details And Easter Eggs You Probably Didn't Notice During Your First Watch

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” Season 4 is now Netflix’s second title ever to rack up over one billion hours viewed. This milestone comes after the July 1 debut of the season’s second volume, consisting of two episodes that run for approximately four hours. Season 4 was viewed for 301.3 million hours during the June 27-July 3 viewing window, during which Volume 2 was only available for three days. This has been the season’s second most successful week following the May 30-June 5 viewing window, Volume 1’s first full week of availability, which brought in 335 million hours viewed. More to come… More from VarietyFYI! Don't Expect 'The Boys,' 'Westworld' and 'Stranger Things' Vol. 2 Episodes to Land Emmy NominationsMetallica Applauds 'Stranger Things' for Epic Use of 'Master of Puppets': 'An Incredible Honor''Stranger Things' Spinoff Series Is Not About Eleven, Steve or Others: It's '1000% Different'Best of VarietyTV's Map of America: 50 Shows for 50 StatesEverything Coming to Netflix in July 2022What's Coming to Disney+ in July 2022

