43 "Stranger Things" Details And Easter Eggs You Probably Didn't Notice During Your First Watch

By Kayla Yandoli
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

Hello, pals! My name is Kayla, and this week I started watching Stranger Things for the first time.

Netflix

In light of Season 4 just hitting Netflix, I thought to myself: "Okay, a wholeeeeee lot of people watch this popular show, and maybe I should too so I don't feel left out of this pop culture phenomenon?"

Netflix

And boy oh boy, do I get the hype now!!! I feel like a fool for being 84 years late to the party, but I'm here now, and I am completely obsessed.

Netflix

This brilliant show got me thinking about all of the hidden details they sprinkled throughout every season. So, here are some of the most genius details from Stranger Things, courtesy of Reddit's r/TVDetails and r/StrangerThings .

WARNING: MAJOR SEASON 4 VOL.1 SPOILERS AHEAD! 🚨

Note: Some details include subjects of domestic abuse.

1. Season 1

[Stranger Things] [Spoilers] In episode 3, after the party, Nancy calls Barb's mom to ask if Barb made it home last night, and then lies about her being at the library. In episode 8, Hopper and Joyce enter the Upside down and find Barb's corpse in the public library. from TVDetails

Netflix

2. Season 1

Stranger Things S1E8 Steve makes a grab for the Byers’ wall phone, which until this point has always had a cord. Having been fried twice previously when making contact with the Upside Down, it’s revealed in this scene that the family has since, understandably, made the switch to cordless. from TVDetails

Netflix

3. Season 2

In the Stranger Things episode ‘Chapter Three: The Pollywog’ (S2E3), if you look closely at Mr. Clarke’s town model, you can see the Betelgeuse tombstone from Beetlejuice (1988) - a nice little nod to series star Winona Ryder, who had her first breakout role as Lydia Deetz in that film. from TVDetails

Netflix / Warner Bros. Pictures

4. Season 3

In Stranger Things Season 3, the first time we see Hopper he’s watching Magnum P.I. - which has clearly influenced him to grow a moustache and later, to ask his assistant to get him a very specific shirt (which Tom Selleck wears in the show) for his date with Joyce. from TVDetails

Netflix

5. Season 2

In Stranger Things, the four main characters dress up for halloween as the ghostbusters. Meanwhile, Eleven tries to join them as a ghost, completing the set and forshadowing her exploration with darkness/revenge later in the season. from TVDetails

Netflix

6. Season 3

In Stranger Things S3 E4, Tom kicks his chair as the camera shifts into a Dutch angle, a shot used to display uneasiness or tension. from TVDetails

Netflix

7. Season 1

[Stranger Things] 11's stuffed lion has blood on its mane from her using her powers from TVDetails

Netflix

8. Season 2

In Stranger Things 2, this album was chosen because it looked like the Demogorgon from TVDetails

Netflix / A&M

9. Season 4

In Stranger Things S04E03 (2022) Dustin's comment regarding missing collarbones refers to his real-life condition 'cleidocranial dysplasia' - a rare genetic disorder Gaten Matarazzo suffers from, that also affects the growth of his teeth. from TVDetails
Netflix

10. Season 2

In Stranger Things S2, Will knows Morse Code because in this scene in S1 he only has 1 bit of communication with his mom. from TVDetails

Netflix

11. Season 2

In Stranger Things, Hopper’s daughter’s blue ribbon is subtly shown throughout Season One and Two from TVDetails

Eventually, Hopper gave his daughter's blue ribbon to Eleven.

Netflix

12. Season 3

In stranger things the book Dustin's girlfriend is reading shown here is called "A Wizard Of Earthsea" which is about a young person with magic powers who accidentally releases an evil being into the world. from TVDetails

Netflix

13. Season 4

A little detail that no one remembered from StrangerThings

The Stranger Things creators pointed out this continuity error .

Netflix

14. Season 2

(Spoiler) In Stranger Things S2E7, Jane's mom turns the TV to Channel 8 when Jane leaves to look for her "sister" who turns out to be Eight from TVDetails

Netflix

15. Season 2

In stranger things season 2, Nancy and Steve are dressed up as Rebecca De Mornay and Tom Cruise in Risky Business. from TVDetails

Netflix / Warner Bros. Pictures

16. Season 1

Stranger Things S1E1: The shed where Will hides has an upside down (unlucky) horseshoe from TVDetails

Netflix

17. Season 3

In episode 6 of Stranger Things 3, Murray's phone number is revealed on screen. It's a working number in the reality, and when you call you get put through to Murray's voicemail. from TVDetails

This is 100% true!!! Call Murray's number above — you'll hear the funniest voicemail ever.

18. Season 3

Stranger Things 3 - episode 6 (2019) When El is on the beach, the returning water is an upside down image of the mind flayer. from TVDetails

Netflix

Netflix

19. Season 2

In S2E8 of Stranger Things, during Billy and Steve's fight, Steve is winning until Billy hits Steve over the head with a plate. In S3E6, when El sees Billy's memories, it's revealed Billy's mom tried to defend herself against Billy's abusive father by hitting him with a plate. from TVDetails

Netflix

20. Season 3

In Stranger Things S3E5, Steve beats up the Russian comms officer with a mic shaped like an ice cream scooper, something he is very used to handling. from TVDetails

Netflix

21. Season 1

[Stranger Things] Mike Wheeler solved his Rubik's Cube. from TVDetails

Netflix

22. Season 2

In Stranger Things S2E1 Melvalds General Store (the store will's mom works at) sells the masks the robber in the beginning of the episode wore from TVDetails

Netflix

23. Season 2

Cool IT easter egg in Stranger Things 2. from TVDetails

Netflix / Warner Bros. Pictures

24. Season 3

Cool little detail about this character from StrangerThings

Netflix

25. Season 4

S4E2 - Neat little detail, looks like they kept El's scar from when they tried to cut out the growth during the Battle of Starcourt. Not sure if it's been mentioned yet, but I love small continuity details like this. from StrangerThings

Netflix

26. Season 1

In Stranger Things, when Nancy asks Allie if she’s seen Barb, there is a visible (Quoth the raven,) “Nevermore...” poster in the background. from TVDetails

Netflix

27. Season 3

Man this show pays attention to Detail you can still see Robin's Bike parked in the front of Starcourt from StrangerThings

Netflix

28. Season 1

Pointed out by my dad. In The Stranger Things, Jim Hopper has the same model car (Cheverolet Blazer) as Chief Brodie in Jaws, a movie poster for Jaws can also be seen in Wills bedroom. from TVDetails

Netflix

29. Season 3

In Stranger Things, Hopper’s “chief of police” quote is used in Jaws and Bride of Chucky. from TVDetails

Netflix

30. Season 3

SPOILERS: A small detail you may have missed... just in case you wanted to cry again. from StrangerThings

Netflix

31. Season 2

In the Stranger Things S02E01 Murray comes to Jim with Russian conspiracy which turns out to be forshadowing the next season. from TVDetails

Netflix

32. Season 2

In the last episode of Stranger Things 2, Steve casually tosses aside Christmas lights while sorting through junk from the shed. from TVDetails

Netflix

33. Season 3

In Stranger Things S3 E8, Susie has Dustin's hat from Seasons 1 & 2 on her bedside table. from TVDetails

Netflix

34. Season 4

When calling Russia in “Stranger Things” S4E2 (2022), Murray’s computer switches the origin from Lenora Hills, CA to Durham, NC—hometown of series writers/producers/directors The Duffer Brothers. from TVDetails

Netflix

35. Season 2

In Stranger Things (S02E09) Paul Reiser's character offers half a sandwich to the Chief. This may be an homage to the sandwich scene in Diner (1982) where his character was always trying to mooch food from his friends. from TVDetails

Netflix / MGM

36. Season 3

Stranger Things 3: A poster is prominently displayed for Firestarter. The main character, Charlie, shares many characteristics with Eleven. from TVDetails

Netflix

37. Season 2

In S02E09 of Stranger Things, right before Mrs. Wheeler meets Billy for the first time, she's reading a romance novel that has a man that looks exactly like Billy on the cover. from TVDetails

Netflix

38. Season 3

Stranger Things S3E2, Ryder's character arrives at a house playing "My Bologna" which spoofs the song "My Sharona" which her character famously danced to in Reality Bites. from TVDetails

Netflix / Universal Pictures

39. Season 4

Neat detail: The rainbows on half of the rainbow room are upside down from StrangerThings

Netflix

40. Season 3

The color coordination of Mike and El's clothing was a nice detail in s3. Even when they split up they were still bonded through their outfits. from StrangerThings

Netflix

41. Season 1

Another detail I noticed, Brenner gave El a plant after almost making contact the first time from StrangerThings

Netflix

42. Season 3

In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3, Ep1, Dustin’s toys seemingly come to life and start moving around including a cymbal bashing monkey. This is a direct reference to ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ by the Duffer Bro’s great inspiration, Stephen Spielberg. from TVDetails

Netflix

43. And Season 4

She still has her door open 3 inches! from StrangerThings

Netflix

What are some brilliant details from Stranger Things that you missed the first time around? Let us know in the comments below!

