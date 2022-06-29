ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Tampa Bay Area the Hottest Housing Market in the Nation, New Study Finds

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ4lR_0gP2fSRe00

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country.

“The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”

Some of the key findings of the study include:

Home prices increased by an average of 21 percent since 2021

The top 10 markets rarely have listings sit on the market for more than 15 days, 40 percent less than the national average (25 days).

Many of the hottest housing markets are also some of the least affordable as demand increases and inventory decreases

Home equity has skyrocketed, allowing sellers to make huge profits

Home prices are projected to increase another 14.9 percent before 2023, even with steep mortgage rate increases

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area led the list followed by the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale region in Arizona; the Austin-Round Rock region in Texas; the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area in Washington; the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara market in California; Raleigh, North Carolina; the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area in the Carolinas; the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area in Southwest Florida; the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise market in Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Other parts of the Sunshine State also made the list. The Lakeland-Winter Haven area ranked 12th on the list. The Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford market placed 18th. The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area placed 28th with the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach market right behind it in 29th and Jacksonville at its heels in 30th. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach market placed 39th. The Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville area ranked 94th.

Comments / 2

Related
The Daily South

11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian

If there's any state whose reputation precedes it, perhaps it's Florida. And while you might think you know our beaches, theme parks and all the family fun that awaits around every corner here, there's always another surprise in store in this state known for outdoor adventures, watery escapades and cool little beach towns you can enjoy all year long.
FLORIDA STATE
ospreyobserver.com

Ruskin Motel Becomes Affordable Housing Las Villas Apartments

On June 22, Hillsborough County and Catholic Charities Diocese of St. Petersburg officials dedicated a former rundown motel on U.S. Highway 41 that has been renovated and transformed into Las Villas Apartments, an affordable housing complex. With rent and home prices rapidly rising across Florida and the country, governments, nonprofits...
RUSKIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Tampa Bay Area#Palm Bay#Southwest Florida#House#Americans#Msa#Home
stpetecatalyst.com

It’s ‘the inflation you’re not supposed to see’

Tampa Bay’s inflation rate paced the nation’s again in May – and in addition to rapidly increasing prices on goods, experts are now warning consumers to keep a keen eye on the volumes and sizes of their favorite products. Earlier this month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This Is Why Suddenly Holes Are Appearing At Florida Beaches

If you haven’t noticed, mysterious holes have been popping up at the beaches of the Sunshine State. We’ve found out the story behind them and the reason might not be what you think it is. People have been digging these big holes on our beaches and then not...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Bay News 9

St. Pete hospitals fight nurse shortage with new incentives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida hospitals have been struggling with the nursing shortage since the pandemic. Nationwide, there has been a downward trend in nurses and nursing school applicants. ICU nurse Megan Kelley says younger nurses have a learning curve that needs to be addressed so they can succeed...
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Food Truck To Be Featured On Food Network Show

Tampa Bay is booming with fantastic food trucks. There’s so many options to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for wings, tacos or vegan options, there’s something for everyone! One of the Tampa’s best food trucks is going to be competing on the Food Network for the chance to win $20,000. Shiso Crispy is known around the bay area for their amazing signature Asian fusion creations, like their lobster rangoon or handmade gyoza. But soon you’ll be able to see chef and owner Ronicca Whaley work her magic on Guy’s Grocery Games.
TAMPA, FL
FloridaDaily

Sarah Curry: Yes, Taxes Can Drive People to Move

Many people will tell that people choose to live somewhere based on factors like the weather or proximity to family, and that taxes don’t enter into the equation. While there is a lot of truth to that understanding, when taxes reach a certain point, they can cause people to alter their behavior. Have you heard of voting with your feet? Here’s how that exact concept is playing out for two Iowa families.
IOWA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy