Weld County, CO

Weld County Sheriff starts publishing names of judges who order inmate releases

 2 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — A new daily report posted to the Weld County Sheriff's Office website names the judges who authorize the release of a selection of inmates in an effort to boost "community awareness." "I think that there's this idea that the jail releases people," Jail Captain Matt...

