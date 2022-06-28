ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Park, OH

Police warn of rise in car thefts of two particular car brands. Is yours one of them?

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq16Y_0gP2eRb800

The Forest Park Police Department is warning residents of a local increase in car thefts of Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles, similar to instances reported in other cities across the country.

The thefts are mainly of Kia cars newer than 2011 and Hyundai cars newer than 2015.

Police said the theft of these types of cars has been on the rise nationally after gaining popularity on social media.

Individuals posted tips on social media showing how to start these cars without the use of a key.

'All my stuff is gone': It only took two minutes for our daughter to become Milwaukee's 1,544th car theft victim of 2022

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Enquirer today to access all of our content online at https://cm.cincinnati.com/specialoffer.

Forest Park police say there were six reported thefts of these vehicle brands since June 21 from large apartment complexes at night.

In 2021, Milwaukee experienced a wave of car thefts officials attributed to a gang called the “Kia Boys.”

Milwaukee officials said the surge in car thefts was due to more youths being out of school and a design flaw in some newer model cars made by Kia and Hyundai that make them easier to steal.

Safety precautions to prevent car theft

Officials are encouraging anyone who owns a 2011 or newer model Kia or a 2015 or newer model Hyundai to follow these safety precautions:

  • Use a steering wheel locking device.
  • Try to park in well-lighted areas.
  • Keep your doors locked at all times.
  • Do not keep personal items or valuables in your car.
  • Consider aftermarket alarm systems or anti-theft devices
  • Report any suspicious activity, especially during evening or overnight hours.

Anyone with information about these vehicle thefts can call the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police warn of rise in car thefts of two particular car brands. Is yours one of them?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mahoningmatters.com

Four people steal $2.7 million worth of mail and high-end vehicles in Ohio, feds say

Four Ohio natives were arrested and charged with conspiracy to steal and sell high-end vehicles, to rob Postal Service carriers and to steal U.S. mail, federal officials said. All four individuals, from Cuyahoga County, were charged with conspiracy to sell or receive stolen vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release. From December 2021 to February 2022, the four are accused of stealing cars from Michigan to transport and sell in northern Ohio. The targeted vehicles included a “Dodge Durango, Dodge Ram TRX, Dodge Hellcat, Audi 8.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

West Chester crews battle vehicle engulfed by flames on Muhlhauser Road

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester police and fire crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Muhlhauser Road. Firefighters extinguished a blaze that fully engulfed a car Wednesday morning. It is unknown if any injuries were sustained during the incident. Fire investigators are working to determine the...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

West Chester crews battle structure fire on Bluebird Drive

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police say West Chester Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire on Bluebird Drive. West Chester police have closed the street at Neida and Bluebird drives while firefighters extinguish the blaze. Firefighters say all occupants have been evacuated from the home.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
Forest Park, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
alaskasnewssource.com

JBER soldier dies in Ohio motorcycle crash

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (KTUU) - A U.S. Army Alaska paratrooper from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ohio. A release from a U.S. Army spokesperson said Sgt. Seth P. Vision, 22, died June 25 in Miami Township, Ohio, where he was participating in a career skills program. The release said the incident is currently being investigated by the Athens (Ohio) Police Department and Army Criminal Investigation Division.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Tri-State church members among survivors in deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (WXIX) - A Tri-State church group was among the hundreds of people who were aboard an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck in Missouri. We are deeply saddened to learn that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now confirming that three people, two passengers and the truck driver, have lost their lives as a result of this grade crossing incident. There are also several reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to make sure those who are injured get medical care and everyone else receives services and transportation. We are grateful for the support from the local authorities who provided assistance and resources for our customers and employees. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has activated, and we will fully support the NTSB with its investigation. Additional details will be provided as available.
MENDON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Vehicles#Hyundai Cars#Kia Cars#Property Crime
Antelope Valley Press

Boon in Ohio, but families mourn homes

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — When President Joe Biden applauded a decision by Intel Corp. to build a $20 billion semiconductor operation on “1,000 empty acres of land” in Ohio, it didn’t sit well with Tressie Corsi. The 85-year-old woman has lived on seven acres of that land...
OHIO STATE
SCDNReports

Contaminated Medicine Sold at Ohio Drug Stores

The FDA is warning Ohioans about a potentially dangerous over-the-counter medication sold in drugstores throughout the state. Testing showed the medicine is contaminated with a bacterial called Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. According to the FDA, the bacteria causes an increased risk of invasive infections with potentially life-threatening consequences in folks with compromised immune systems.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
mahoningmatters.com

Summer Crisis Program helps low-income Ohioans with cooling costs

Community Action Agencies in Ohio are gearing up for what could be a busy season for cooling assistance. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program helps low-income Ohioans struggling to stay cool by providing money to be used toward an electric bill or central air conditioning repairs. Jennifer Wood, director...
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Help for Ohioans feeling the heat

COLUMBUS – Hot weather is returning to central Ohio, which has already seen more than one day of near-100-degree temperatures, and this summer, families might be feeling the pinch of cooling bills more than usual. Ohio’s Summer Crisis Program provides one-time financial assistance to help qualified households by providing...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy