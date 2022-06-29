ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Forward Conor Geekie

By Paul Stockman
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

Conor Geekie’s a big body forward the Sabres could target in this year’s draft. At 6’3″… THE 18-year-old is one of the bigger centers among the top North American prospects. He finished last season with 70 points in 63 games for the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL. “Offensive zone is kind of where I thrive,” […]

