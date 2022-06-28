ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Criminal charges filed against a participant of the 'Kia Boys' video. He could face 22 years in prison.

By Drake Bentley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq16Y_0gP2dn6R00

Criminal charges have been filed against one of the participants in the now-viral "Kia Boys" video after the footage showed a car that matched the description of a car reported stolen a few hours earlier.

The roughly 16-minute video has over 1.2 million views on YouTube. The video follows a host called "Tommy G" as he spends time with a notorious car-theft group known as the "Kia Boys" because they primarily target Kias and Hyundais.

A manufacturing glitch makes it easy for these cars to be stolen using nothing but a screwdriver and USB charging cord.

Milwaukee police said they discovered previously reported stolen vehicles in the video and were able to identify one of the participants and connect him to the stolen vehicles via an anonymous tip to police.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Markell S. Hughes, 17, was charged with four counts, including driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

A red 2021 Hyundai Elantra, rented from Hertz, was reported stolen on the morning of May 17 in Oak Creek. The YouTube video, which was filmed on May 17 and released on May 31, shows the red Hyundai driving erratically and even at times coming close to striking pedestrians. Police said the license plates matched those from the stolen report.

A couple of weeks later, police said they received an anonymous tip that the driver of the red Hyundai was Hughes.

According to police, Hughes admitted to being the driver on June 10 after being arrested on June 9. Police said during his arrest, Hughes attempted to flee officers, hence the obstructing an officer charge.

Hughes is also is being charged with bail jumping after being arrested on May 30 on an unrelated charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent.

If convicted on all four counts, Hughes could face more than 22 years in prison.

In 2021, Milwaukee police reported 10,476 car thefts, with most of them being Kias and Hyundais. The number of cars stolen this year is about 10% less than last year, but is still dramatically more than previous years.

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Criminal charges filed against a participant of the 'Kia Boys' video. He could face 22 years in prison.

Comments / 5

sofuckinghilarious
2d ago

Good, now make an example of him. Then start with the rest of them.

Reply(1)
15
Related
Racine County Eye

Woman attacks car with bat, felony charges filed

A 22-year-old Racine woman is facing almost a decade behind bars after she allegedly attacked another woman’s car with a bat. Samone Atterberry was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 7-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $60,000 in fines. Because the felony charge carries the dangerous weapon enhancer, Atterberry could have an additional four years tacked onto any sentence she receives.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Racine County Eye

Man charged with 6th OWI after allegedly causing accident

A Sturtevant man could spend the next decade in prison after he was charged with his sixth OWI for allegedly causing a multi-car accident while driving under the influence. Jonathan Knutson, 41, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) as a 5th or 6th offense. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Prison#Kia#Journalism#Hertz
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal Racine biker club shooting; Donley Carey found not guilty

RACINE, Wis. - A man accused in a fatal shooting at a Racine biker club in 2020 has been acquitted of criminal charges. Jurors found 37-year-old Donley Carey not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of DeMarcus Anderson at the Sin City Biker Club. A jury on Tuesday, June 28 also found Carey not guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Wanted Milwaukee man arrested following pursuit, crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A wanted man was arrested following a pursuit and crash in Brookfield on Thursday, June 30. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, around 12:17 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on eastbound Capitol Drive near Five Fields Road on a vehicle with a wanted subject inside.
BROOKFIELD, WI
wlip.com

Charges Filed in Monday Crash-Suspect Faces 17 Felonies

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Charges have officially been filed against the Kenosha man accused of crashing head-on into another vehicle. It happened Monday afternoon on 60th Street near 32nd Avenue. Court records show 29 year old Theodoric McDonald is charged with 17 felonies including multiple charges of fleeing an officer causing...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County 3-car crash: Driver charged with 7 counts

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Deputies responded to a three-vehicle collision on southbound I-94, just South of Highway K, in the Town of Raymond around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a blue Honda Accord in the middle lanes of traffic, a white U-Haul van against the median wall, and a green Ford Focus off the interstate. Deputies determined two of the vehicles’ operators were injured and the operator of the third vehicle had fled the scene on foot.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

79th and Nash shooting, Milwaukee man wounded: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 79th and Nash on the city's north side Wednesday morning, June 29. According to police, a suspect fired "several" shots during an argument – striking the 29-year-old victim – around 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police plan crackdown on 'M-class', homemade of explosive devices

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are issuing a loud warning ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. The department is focusing on fireworks and homemade explosive devices. Police held a demonstration Wednesday using illegal "M-class" explosives, homemade explosive devices police don't even call fireworks because they're so powerful. Every year...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy