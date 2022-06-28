Criminal charges filed against a participant of the 'Kia Boys' video. He could face 22 years in prison.

Criminal charges have been filed against one of the participants in the now-viral "Kia Boys" video after the footage showed a car that matched the description of a car reported stolen a few hours earlier.

The roughly 16-minute video has over 1.2 million views on YouTube. The video follows a host called "Tommy G" as he spends time with a notorious car-theft group known as the "Kia Boys" because they primarily target Kias and Hyundais.

A manufacturing glitch makes it easy for these cars to be stolen using nothing but a screwdriver and USB charging cord.

Milwaukee police said they discovered previously reported stolen vehicles in the video and were able to identify one of the participants and connect him to the stolen vehicles via an anonymous tip to police.

According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, Markell S. Hughes, 17, was charged with four counts, including driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

A red 2021 Hyundai Elantra, rented from Hertz, was reported stolen on the morning of May 17 in Oak Creek. The YouTube video, which was filmed on May 17 and released on May 31, shows the red Hyundai driving erratically and even at times coming close to striking pedestrians. Police said the license plates matched those from the stolen report.

A couple of weeks later, police said they received an anonymous tip that the driver of the red Hyundai was Hughes.

According to police, Hughes admitted to being the driver on June 10 after being arrested on June 9. Police said during his arrest, Hughes attempted to flee officers, hence the obstructing an officer charge.

Hughes is also is being charged with bail jumping after being arrested on May 30 on an unrelated charge of operating a vehicle without owner's consent.

If convicted on all four counts, Hughes could face more than 22 years in prison.

In 2021, Milwaukee police reported 10,476 car thefts, with most of them being Kias and Hyundais. The number of cars stolen this year is about 10% less than last year, but is still dramatically more than previous years.

