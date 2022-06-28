Victor Caratini has established himself as one of the hardest-working (and most valuable) Brewers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 3:11 p.m., the first uniformed personnel for the Milwaukee Brewers emerged from the visitor’s dugout at Tropicana Field and immediately headed for the bullpen in foul territory in left field.

The only sounds reverberating through the stadium at the time were the early-2010s hip hop blaring over the park’s speakers and the sound of the two members of the Brewers at work.

Every five seconds, the pop of catcher Victor Caratini’s glove would echo throughout the dome as he worked to receive balls zipped through a pitching machine by Brewers associate pitching, catching and strategy coach Walker McKinven.

Seeing the two side by side in the hours before a game is nothing new. On days where he isn’t starting behind the plate, Caratini is typically one of the earliest players out on the field pregame working alongside McKinven.

“Victor really, really cares,” McKinven said. “Like, really, really. And it’s about all aspects of his defensive game from game planning to gaining pitchers’ trust and then the physical stuff, obviously.”

Since coming over to the Brewers in a trade from San Diego less than 24 hours before opening day – when an 80-game suspension to Pedro Severino left Milwaukee without a backup catcher on the doorstep of the regular season beginning – Caratini has been a relentless worker behind the scenes and the results have followed.

Offensively, Caratini has surpassed expectations – his .811 OPS is second on the team while making 31 starts – but his defensive improvement has been just as crucial.

In 2021 with the Padres, he was worth -3.4 framing runs, according to Baseball Prospectus, and he threw out just 10 of 57 attempted base stealers. Baseball Savant’s measure of framing runs ranked Caratini 47th out of 59 catchers across the league.

“I saw last year I needed to improve my defense and receiving, so it was a key for me in the off-season,” Caratini said. “And since I got here, it’s been even more of a focus.”

Caratini sought out input from Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, a fellow native of Puerto Rico, and the two conversed multiple times about the art of pitch receiving. He reported to spring training and implemented a few techniques from the Padres coaching staff to improve his receiving.

The Brewers, though, have a reputation as being one of the best at developing catcher defense at the big-league level. Work with McKinven and catcher Omar Narvaez, along with Caratini’s intellect and feel for the game, have turned him into one of baseball’s top defenders behind the dish in 2022.

“He’s a smart dude, a really smart dude,” McKinven said. “So he’s got some feel for the game to go along with his experience. Blending those two things together and he’s really good at it.”

Of 77 catchers across the league with at least 1,000 pitches caught this year, Caratini ranks ninth in Baseball Prospectus’ fielding runs above average. The 28-year-old also converts pitches on the border of the zone to strikes at the ninth-highest clip and is particularly excellent at framing pitches at the bottom of the zone.

Caratini has also thrown out nine out of 21 attempted base stealers, a mark good for the second-highest percentage in baseball.

“Definitely, I feel like this year has been one of my best defensive years,” Caratini said. “Since I’ve gotten here, you’ve just got to keep working day-to-day and continue improving.”

Caratini lives that out. Rarely is he seen around the clubhouse not carrying a black notebook in which he scribbles notes about his pitching staff or his defense. He makes his own game card, which goes over strategy for that day’s pitcher against the opponent, every single game.

“He presents himself like he cares so much, and he does,” McKinven said. “Pitchers see that. His give-a-(care) is so high that they can’t help but respect it and neither can I.”

And, to think, had it not been for a situation where the Brewers had to find a catcher on the fly in April, they never would have stumbled into acquiring Caratini.

“We always admired him from the other side and felt like he knew what he was doing with calling a game,” McKinven said. “Now we’re seeing how good and how hard of a worker he is up close.”