Mcallen, TX

Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen aims to resume abortion

By Alejandra Yanez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Yh0y_0gP2dAsE00

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen is working to resume abortion care after the Supreme Court ruling.

A temporary restraining order has been granted, blocking Texas’ pre-Roe ban.

Whole Woman’s Health of McAllen is calling patients on its waiting list and working to resume abortion care as soon as possible, according to its website .

The organization’s Wayfinder program is also offering assistance for out-of-state abortions.

Wayfinder offers the following services:

  • Schedule an in-clinic appointment at a WWH clinic in a haven state like Maryland, Minnesota, or DC/Virginia.
  • Schedule a Virtual Care visit via telemedicine in New Mexico, Virginia, Minnesota, or Maryland.
  • Transfer your records to a WWH clinic or the Virtual Care program.
  • Assist with funding to cover the cost of care.
  • Help with travel and logistical funding resources.

To learn more about the Wayfinder program, click here .

riograndeguardian.com

Garza: Wear a mask if traveling this holiday weekend

WESLACO, Texas – With the 4th of July holiday weekend coming up, Cameron County Commissioner David A. Garza has urged Rio Grande Valley residents to wear masks, especially if traveling. Garza spoke about a recent increase rise in Covid-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley while attending a Lower...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 303 COVID-19 cases, 1 youth death

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 303 cases of COVID-19, including the death of an individual between the ages of 10 and 19 years old. Cameron County Public Health announced an additional 303 laboratory reports of COVID-19. Of those, 142 of the reports were confirmed based on PCR testing. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County becomes ‘high’ risk location for COVID-19

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The CDC reporting on Wednesday that Cameron County has high levels of COVID-19 transmission. After the county is listed as a “high” risk location, doctors are now urging residents to be mindful and aware as the virus spreads.  “Two weeks ago we had anywhere between 2 and 5 people hospitalized on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley doctor considers patient care following abortion ruling

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, a Rio Grande Valley health expert said it is now more important for healthcare workers to provide care despite beliefs.  Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said the Supreme Court has changed the landscape for women’s reproductive care in Hidalgo […]
ValleyCentral

Leaders, advocates react to end of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral)- Local leaders and advocates shared their reaction Thursday to the Supreme Court’s ruling allowing the Biden administration to end the Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. While many are calling this a win, local leaders express that more needs to be done for immigration reform.  “We can’t just let everybody rush to […]
IMMIGRATION
ValleyCentral

Ted Cruz: Elmo ‘aggressively’ advocated for child vaccination

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sesame Street released a video discussing Elmo receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Senator Ted Cruz shared his opinion on the puppet “aggressively” advocating for the vaccine. On Tuesday, Sesame Street announced that Elmo had taken a COVID-19 vaccine. The program shared a scene from the show in which Elmo explains how he […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

GBIC brings foreign investors to the RGV

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Greater Brownsville Incentive Corporation (GBIC) was chosen to host international investors at a SelectUSA Investment Summit spin-off event. The SelectUSA Investment Summit is facilitated through the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington D.C., and this year Brownville represented Texas in the national conference. “Many of these investors go to Washington […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
