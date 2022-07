The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind residents that not all fireworks are legal for use within Washington State. State licensed retail fireworks stands must be permitted by the local city or county jurisdiction where they are being sold. Items such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, and missiles are illegal to sell, possess, and/or discharge within the state. However, these items are federally legal and are available for sale or discharge on some designated tribal lands.

