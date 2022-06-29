ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet stores limit hours amid workforce crunch

WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is temporarily adjusting store hours at some locations because of staffing shortages. The commission said hours have been...

www.wcvb.com

whdh.com

New Hampshire drivers save big during discount gas event

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Drivers in southeast New Hampshire got a chance to fill their tanks at a steep discount ahead of the holiday weekend. Vehicles lined up at a gas station in Salem, New Hampshire, Wednesday for gas priced at $2.38 a gallon. One driver told 7NEWS he saved about $80 as he filled up at the Klemm’s Family Store and Mobil station on Mall Road. Another said he waited in line as their fuel gauge read “empty,” turning his car off as he waited to fill up.
SALEM, NH
thetrek.co

FedEx Sucks: An Aggravating Update

To those reading, this post is meant to be a warning, a show of gratitude… And maybe also a bit of a venting. If you have been following my journey, it won’t surprise you that Smugness and I have decided to swap out our tent. After entering New Hampshire, we realized that our tent (Zpacks DupleXL) just won’t cut it anymore; I think the free-standing pitching complexities on a tent platform were the final factor that made us bite the bullet and switch tents. Between the tent’s high vestibules, lack of protection in inclement weather, and the almost impossible pitching regime on a tent platform, we decided to call for our Big Agnes tent.
WEATHER
New Hampshire State
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Thursday expected to be busy travel day on New Hampshire roads

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Volume will be picking up on the roads in New Hampshire on Thursday, which is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of the Fourth of July. AAA predicts Interstate 93 South will see 103% more traffic than on a typical day and Interstate 93 North will see 88% more traffic.
WCVB

Red snappers are a distinctive looking hot dog loved by many in Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Red Snappers are a fan favorite in Maine.Simone's Hot Dog Stand has been in business for more than 100 years serving visitors and locals the distinctively colored hot dog. As producers of "red snappers", W.A. Bean & Sons takes us behind the scenes to see how the Maine delicacy is made.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Hammond Lumber expands beyond Maine with first out-of-state acquisition

One of Maine’s largest lumber retailers, Hammond Lumber Co., has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence outside the state for the first time with the acquisition of a building supplies company in Rochester, N.H. Hammond said Wednesday it has purchased Brock’s Building Materials, a family-owned company established in 1961 and that...
ROCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Enjoy diners? Here are five of Maine’s best

MAINE, USA — Joe Ricchio, the host of the Food Coma Podcast, joins us from time to time on 207 to talk food. On the menu today: diners. Ricchio picked some of his favorites, including places where you can get a first-rate burger, tuna melt, and much more. Watch our conversation to see what he recommends.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Meet the Mass. man ranked world's second-best competitive eater

OXFORD, Mass. — Geoff Esper, a Massachusetts native who is the second-ranked eater in the world by Major League Eating, is in training for this year's Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Contest. Esper tells WCVB he hopes for second place at the Coney Island hot dog eating contest...
OXFORD, MA
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire Lands in the Country’s Top 10 Beaches With the Highest Bacteria Levels

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We know we're surrounded by bacteria on a daily basis. It doesn't matter where we are, bacteria is there. But let's be honest, you kind of like to think that when it comes to our outdoor activities, we're much less exposed because we're not touching doors, shopping carts, or roaming where someone sneezes with no place for germs to go.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
The Maine Writer

Pick your own strawberries

After a long Maine winter, we always look forward to the warm, sunny days of summer and the farm-fresh produce and vegetables offered at farms and farm stands around the state. June also brings us sweet, juicy strawberries, and with that comes picking your own berries. I am sharing some farms that are offering pick-your-own strawberries, but you need to act quickly because strawberry season only lasts about three weeks and is usually done by the middle of July.
WELLS, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

While awaiting guidance on state’s $100 million housing fund, developers ponder the pitfalls

When affordable housing developer NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire embarked on its latest project – an affordable housing development in Nashua – it should have been familiar territory.  The development is slated to hold 45 one- to two-bedroom units. Just three years ago, NeighborWorks, a nonprofit based in Manchester, completed a similar project in Merrimack: 45 […] The post While awaiting guidance on state’s $100 million housing fund, developers ponder the pitfalls appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
MERRIMACK, NH
observer-me.com

Mainer sets record summiting 48 New Hampshire mountains in three days

When his first-year classmates at Dartmouth College’s Geisel School of Medicine ask Will Peterson what he did during his summer vacation, he’ll have quite a story to tell. The 23-year-old hiker and trail runner from Naples put his name in the hiking record books recently when he ascended all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot peaks in a span of 3 days, 12 hours and 36 minutes.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire governor, law enforcement warn of increasing danger of fentanyl

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm over new developments in the fight against illegal drugs. Flanked by law enforcement and health officials Thursday morning, Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire's fight against illegal drugs has taken a drastic turn in the last few months, with fentanyl increasingly being added to other drugs.

