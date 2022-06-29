New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet stores limit hours amid workforce crunch

To those reading, this post is meant to be a warning, a show of gratitude… And maybe also a bit of a venting. If you have been following my journey, it won’t surprise you that Smugness and I have decided to swap out our tent. After entering New Hampshire, we realized that our tent (Zpacks DupleXL) just won’t cut it anymore; I think the free-standing pitching complexities on a tent platform were the final factor that made us bite the bullet and switch tents. Between the tent’s high vestibules, lack of protection in inclement weather, and the almost impossible pitching regime on a tent platform, we decided to call for our Big Agnes tent.

