ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Woodberry's Armel Mukam commits to Stanford

By Preston Willett
cbs19news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODBERRY, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Through most of his childhood Armel Mukam was a hockey player in Montreal, Canada, but picked up the sport of football two years ago and now the Woodberry Forest standout is committed to play at Stanford. Mukam just finished his first full football season...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

UCLA, USC departing Pac-12 for Big Ten

LOS ANGELES - In a major shakeup for college sports, it appears the Pac-12 Conference will once again become the Pac-10 after the departure of two major California schools. The San Jose Mercury News was the first to report the news. According to Jon Wilner, UCLA and the University of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

WTF California: Brentwood’s Witch Hunt, Antioch Shootings and Pittsburg High QB to Miami

On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we highlight how the Brentwood City Council is on a witch hunt to remove a planning commissioner and how out of line they are. Antioch Police report three shootings over the week. Meanwhile, City of Richmond tax is hurting businesses. Abortion constitutional amendment will be on November Ballot. SF Muni fatal shooting may have been self defense. CHP makes large fentanyl pills bust. Kenny discusses potential of a homeless Olympics. Great America might close in 10 years and Pittsburg High Quarterback Jaden Rashada selects Miami to continue career.
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
Football
Stanford, CA
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
California Football
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
Local
California Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Winner of 2022 Miss California competition crowned

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Miss California was crowned Saturday afternoon in Fresno. Catherine Liang of San Francisco has been named the winner of the 2022 Miss California competition. The contestants had been preparing for months for the competition as part of the Miss America Scholarship Organization. Liang, a financial advisor and a University […]
FRESNO, CA
stpetecatalyst.com

San Francisco engineering firm relocates HQ to St. Petersburg

Engineered Fluids, which specializes in creating cooling fluid systems for customers ranging from crypto-currency miners to electric vehicle manufacturers, has uprooted its San Francisco headquarters to St. Petersburg. “Seven years ago, when I ran a different company in the region [Star2Star Communications], St. Pete didn’t feel like a true downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Kingfish team to reopen Oakland hot dog landmark Original Kasper’s

Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal#Football Players#Canada#American Football#College Football#Woodberry Forest#Canadian#Tigers
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Getting Two New Pizzerias

Full Proof Pizza, Upper Crust Pizza plan Brentwood restaurants. There will be two new locations of very popular pizza places on in Brentwood soon. The naturally leavened sourdough New York-style pizza restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, will be opening a branch in Brentwood at 145 South Barrington Ave as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4

4th of July events in the Bay Area

(KRON) – The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. Here are some ways you can celebrate in the Bay Area. After two years, Alameda welcomes back the Mayor’s 4th of July parade. On Monday, July 4th, the Alameda Police Department will close streets along the parade route to traffic starting at 7:00 a.m. and most closures will remain in effect until 3:00 p.m. For more information visit https://www.alamedaca.gov/RESIDENTS/Alameda-4th-of-July-Parade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Chevron will sell vast San Ramon headquarters, move jobs to Texas

SAN RAMON — Chevron intends to sell its vast headquarters campus in San Ramon and shift jobs to Texas, a move that could deal a fresh blow to the Bay Area economy. The energy giant said it will cover relocation costs for some employees to move from San Ramon to Texas, but keep its head offices in the same East Bay city. It was not immediately clear how many jobs might shift to the Lone Star State.
cbs19news

Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Airbnb says it's making its party ban permanent. The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent. The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Interstate 80 identified as one of worst corridors in U.S.

RICHMOND, Calif. - Interstate 80 has long been known as a crowded area. AAA identified I-80 west between Maritime Street in Oakland to San Pablo Dam Road in Richmond as one of the worst corridors in the United States, which is expected to be even worse during the July 4 holiday.
RICHMOND, CA
San José Spotlight

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.... The post New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

The crown jewel of Piedmont

Situated on over an acre of level land that encompasses expansive patios, rolling lawns, a tennis court and a guesthouse, The Hampton House was originally conceived by Albert Farr. The current owners have meticulously modernized the property. The main house features seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and a room for every...
PIEDMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy