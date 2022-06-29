Beartooth Highway partially reopens with nighttime closures

RED LODGE, Mont. (KIFI) - After repairing damage caused by the recent record-breaking flood event, the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, partially reopened Tuesday.

This partial reopening includes 23 miles of the Beartooth Highway beginning at the US-212/WY-296 junction to the Beartooth Ski Hill parking lot.

Travelers will need to turn around at the ski hill parking lot due to flood damage on the remainder of the highway.

The towns of Cooke City, Montana, and Silver Gate, Montana, remain open for visitor travel.

Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Stay informed about local weather conditions.

Plan ahead. Nighttime closures will resume within this partially reopened roadway at the Pilot Index Overlook east to Beartooth Lake Campground.

Closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be no closures Friday through Sunday.

This is a hard closure and traffic will not be allowed to pass through during these times.

Closures will be in effect through mid-October and are necessary to allow for ongoing highway construction.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

