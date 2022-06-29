ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Allen County Fairgrounds plans new show arena

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
The Allen County Fairgrounds team is making plans to build a new show arena. The Lima News

LIMA — The Allen County Fairgrounds team is making plans to build a new show arena. Brian Langhals, Allen County Agricultural Society President, and Troy Elwer, Promotions and Operations Manager met with Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss fairgrounds lease and capital projects.

Both team members are excited about this project and hope to add to the Lima Community. “I believe we have great fairgrounds and it should have community events every weekend,” said Elwer.

The goal of the new show arena is to have more room for participants. Langhals said, “We have gotten more kids to participate and have outgrown the smaller arena. The true issue is scheduling, which is a good problem to have. We will start a campaign on funding of buildings around fair time.”

Langhals and Elwer will continue to work with other organizations like the Lima Civic Center and the amphitheater to promote and schedule events throughout the year.

In less than two months the Allen County Fair will be open. This year the fair will be held Aug. 19-27. The annual concert will be held on Aug. 20, with performances by country artists Chris Young with the opening act Breland.

Langhals and Elwer are encouraging the community to purchase your tickets early. If concert tickets are bought before July 31, you will be entered into a drawing. Prizes include an autographed guitar by Chris Young, a meet and greet with Breland (five winners), an autographed cowboy hat by Breland and fair bucks.

The Lima News

Mentors needed for Lima Senior program

LIMA — In August, a mentoring program will be established at Lima Senior High School. Starting with sophomores in career tech, the program hopes to expand over time to include the entire school population. “Research has consistently concluded that the best way, hands down, to help a young person...
LIMA, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Traffic control plan announced for Indian Lake festivities

The Russells Point and Washington Township Police Departments will be combining efforts throughout the Village of Russells Point and northern Washington Township Saturday, July 2, during fireworks festivities. Resources will be focused on traffic enforcement with emphasis on the detection and apprehension of intoxicated and distracted drivers, officers said. The...
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
Daily Advocate

Fans ready for Country Concert 22

FORT LORAMIE — Country Concert (CC) 22 starts next week on July 6, and new and returning fans all have a unique story to tell about their experiences and what they are looking forward to during the long weekend event. The Sidney Daily News asked fans to tell their...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Urbana Citizen

A new Knight in town

A statue of the Urbana University Blue Knight now stands, along with an explanatory plaque, at the front of Browne Hall at 27 College Way in Urbana. Browne Hall was once part of the Urbana College and Urbana University campus. It is now home of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum.
URBANA, OH
limarotary.com

Changing of the Guard

We said goodbye to President Fitz and welcomed President Derek at the annual Changing of the Guard. Changing of the Guard was a day of fun, reflection, awards and an inspirational look toward the future. We started the meeting by inducting two new members: Sheila Miller from Care Access and Erin Hardesty from The United Way of Greater Lima, and Jessica Trinko exchanged her red badge for her blue badge. Congratulations, ladies! Then we drew the winner of the Jerry Lucas autographed OSU photos; congratulations to winner Greg Mauk!
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Community Policy