Allen County Fairgrounds plans new show arena

LIMA — The Allen County Fairgrounds team is making plans to build a new show arena. Brian Langhals, Allen County Agricultural Society President, and Troy Elwer, Promotions and Operations Manager met with Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday to discuss fairgrounds lease and capital projects.

Both team members are excited about this project and hope to add to the Lima Community. “I believe we have great fairgrounds and it should have community events every weekend,” said Elwer.

The goal of the new show arena is to have more room for participants. Langhals said, “We have gotten more kids to participate and have outgrown the smaller arena. The true issue is scheduling, which is a good problem to have. We will start a campaign on funding of buildings around fair time.”

Langhals and Elwer will continue to work with other organizations like the Lima Civic Center and the amphitheater to promote and schedule events throughout the year.

In less than two months the Allen County Fair will be open. This year the fair will be held Aug. 19-27. The annual concert will be held on Aug. 20, with performances by country artists Chris Young with the opening act Breland.

Langhals and Elwer are encouraging the community to purchase your tickets early. If concert tickets are bought before July 31, you will be entered into a drawing. Prizes include an autographed guitar by Chris Young, a meet and greet with Breland (five winners), an autographed cowboy hat by Breland and fair bucks.