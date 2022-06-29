ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man sustains life-threatening injuries during Granby St shooting in Norfolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Granby Street.

One man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

