Man sustains life-threatening injuries during Granby St shooting in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
According to Norfolk Police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:15 p.m. in the 2700 block of Granby Street.
One man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0