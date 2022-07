Keep Aiken County Beautiful (KACB) has had a busy spring while addressing its goals of litter reduction and outdoor beautification. Groups participated in the 24th Great American Cleanup from March 21 to June 22 with litter pick-ups, tarp giveaways and renewals of butterfly gardens. KACB also conducted its third litter index in surveying litter on selected roads. The results show continued improvement which allows for different roads to be evaluated next year. KACB has been working with the Aiken County Public School District to develop language to be used in new handbooks regarding litter. KACB is also in the process of updating county ordinances pertaining to litter.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO