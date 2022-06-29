ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

As King County beaches get busy, an ask for visitors

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing County Department of Natural Resources and...

www.king5.com

KING-5

A Day Trip to Vashon Island!☀️Experience Nashi Orchards🍐🐑 | Local Lens Seattle

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Non-alcoholic beverages seem to be all the rage, so I was pumped to try a new one that just so happens to be LOCAL!. Welcome to Nashi Orchards on Vashon Island, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary! I got to meet the owners, husband and wife duo Cheryl Lubbert and perry maker Jim Gerlach, for the launch of their first non-alcoholic line coined the “Hana” series. The first release is a sparkling perry made from 100% Korean Giant Asian pear juice, with no added flavoring. It seriously tastes like Asian pears in a bottle!
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Canceled flight? Lost bags? Stuck at the airport? Here are SeaTac airport woes solutions

About 3.55 million travelers are expected to fly over Independence Day weekend according to the American Automobile Association, crowding airports and facing possible obstacles during their travels. As of Tuesday afternoon, over 2,300 flights in the United States were delayed, and over 550 were canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware....
SEATAC, WA
KING-5

As King County beaches get busy, scientists monitoring water quality

KING COUNTY, Wash. — As temperatures heat up and more people look to cool off at area beaches, the King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks is regularly monitoring bacteria levels to ensure it's safe to swim. The department said wildlife, people and pets all contribute to bacteria....
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Issues at the Green River encampment

One King County Councilmember is proposing a task force pilot project that is focused solely on the Green River encampment and its removal, in an effort to get those people into housing, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment. The camp is located in unincorporated King County.
thurstontalk.com

Clean Your Windows Like a Pro With Tips From Maid Perfect, Cleaning Services in Olympia

You’re loving the sunshine coming through your windows, but then you notice fingerprints and filmy streaks and wonder, “How did they get so dirty?” Rain, pollen, birds, kids, and time leave their marks on your windows. They worsen over time until one day you see clearly—or maybe not—that your windows need a thorough cleaning. Drew Fremantle is the owner of Maid Perfect, a cleaning service in Olympia. He has cleaned thousands of windows and offers a few suggestions that might make your job a little easier.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

How mussels are grown and harvested off Whidbey Island

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — While most farms are on land, Whidbey Island is home to a farm completely underwater. "We call it a farm but really we're mussel shepherds. That's what we really are, right? And we let mother nature do the rest," said Tim Jones, the operations manager of Penn Cove Shellfish.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
smartcitiesdive.com

Seattle residents can request an EV charger on their street

Electric utility Seattle City Light launched a program to install public curbside Level 2 electric vehicle chargers on utility poles or standalone pedestals at 30 locations across the city. The goal is to provide a close-to-home charging option for residents who don’t have access to off-street parking, where most charging occurs.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Fun Things to See and Do in Charming Snohomish

While best known for its seasonal activities (think pumpkin patches, farm animal encounters and sunflower fields), Snohomish is much more than a pastoral paradise. This small town, situated on the Snohomish River, offers a welcoming community feel and ample opportunities to get outside with the whole family. U.S. Route 2 hugs the town borders before continuing eastward into the Cascade Mountains, making Snohomish the perfect gateway to a Leavenworth or Wenatchee getaway.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING-5

Island Soul celebrates 15 years of food and community in Columbia City

SEATTLE — A delicious fixture in Seattle’s historic Columbia City neighborhood is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Island Soul Rum Bar and Soul Shack opened its doors on Rainier Avenue South in 2007. It existed for about four years prior to that on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Judkins Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

SeaTac Airport unveils program to help cut TSA security lines

Travelers using Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac) can avoid long lines when going through TSA security by using its new program, the SEA Spot Saver. “Even in the middle of the pandemic, our Airport Director Lance Liddell has been really emphasizing trying to find ways to use tech more throughout the airport,” said Perry Cooper, spokesperson for SeaTac Airport. “We had two contractors that piloted this during the summer last year, finally came up with one that is now doing it full time. And it’s a great way to reserve your spot basically in what we call a virtual queue in the general TSA checkpoint line.”
SEATAC, WA

