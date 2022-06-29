As King County beaches get busy, an ask for visitors

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Non-alcoholic beverages seem to be all the rage, so I was pumped to try a new one that just so happens to be LOCAL!. Welcome to Nashi Orchards on Vashon Island, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary! I got to meet the owners, husband and wife duo Cheryl Lubbert and perry maker Jim Gerlach, for the launch of their first non-alcoholic line coined the “Hana” series. The first release is a sparkling perry made from 100% Korean Giant Asian pear juice, with no added flavoring. It seriously tastes like Asian pears in a bottle!

