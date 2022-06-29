ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Police arrest San Antonio man who said he planned to commit mass shooting

By Olafimihan Oshin
 2 days ago
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an unrelated photo and caption.

Texas authorities said they have arrested a man who said he planned to commit a mass shooting.

San Antonio Police Department said an Amazon factory worker informed authorities about the threats her colleague, Rodolfo Valdivia Aceves, made in recent days, according to San Antonio affiliate KSAT.

The worker told authorities that after a fire alarm went off at the San Antonio-based facility, the 19-year-old Aceves, who worked as a subcontractor, told her that it would be a good idea to pull the fire alarm to have employees exit the building so an individual can commit a mass shooting, KSAT reported.

Aceves then expressed his interest to commit a massacre, the female employee reportedly said.

The employee also told police that Aceves thought the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooter, Salvador Ramos, was an “idol” to him, and that after learning where her children attended school, Aceves suggested he would commit a shooting there, according to KSAT.

The employee added that she decided to tell her bosses about the situation even though she feared retaliation from Aceves, noting that she thought he could follow through with his repeated threats, police said.

Aceves was taken into custody by police on Monday and was charged with making a ​​terroristic threat, which is a third-degree felony, KSAT reported.

President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on Saturday, marking the first legislation to address gun violence in nearly 30 years.

A Bipartisan group of Senators drafted the legislation in response to the recent string of mass shootings that happened in Uvalde and Buffalo, N.Y.

The San Antonio Police Department said that Aceves’s father told authorities that his son had a series of mental health problems and was placed in a mental health facility twice at the age of 16, adding that family members were concerned when he purchased an assault rifle due to his past behavioral problems.

Aceves is booked and remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond, KSAT noted.

The Hill has reached out San Antonio Police Department for comment and more information.

