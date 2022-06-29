ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande’s stalker breaks into home on her b-day, violates restraining order

By Alix Breeden
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Ariana Grande’s longtime stalker has been put behind bars again after breaking into the singer’s Montecito, Calif., home on her 29th birthday, according to TMZ .

Aharon Brown — who has repeatedly violated restraining orders from Grande in the past — was arrested Sunday after breaking into Grande’s home while she was away, a source told the celebrity news site.

Brown was also arrested in September 2021 after showing up at the pop star’s Los Angeles home with a large hunting knife, allegedly screaming “I’ll f–king kill you and her” to Grande and her security.

Page Six obtained court documents following the September incident in which the “Thank U, Next” star pleaded with the LA Superior Court to grant a restraining order against Brown.

“I am fearful, for my safety and the safety of my family,” the singer said to the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Brown previously broke into Grande’s home wielding a large hunting knife.
Los Angeles County Courts

Grande continued, “I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family.”

While the restraining order was granted against Brown, he reportedly violated the order recently, according to TMZ.

The celebrity stalker was supposed to turn himself in by Tuesday for the violation, but instead traveled to Grande’s home just two days before to attempt to get close to the star again.

The singer previously pleaded with LA courts for a restraining order against Brown, arguing that she feared for her life.
arianagrande/Instagram

Brown was arraigned on charges of stalking, burglary, damaging power lines, violation of a court order and obstruction, to which he plead not guilty.

As of Tuesday, Brown is in custody.

Page Six

Page Six

