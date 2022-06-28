White Rock Coffee will Bring Brew to Rosewood Court This Fall

According to the company’s website , Nancy and Bob Baker ’s beloved java joint, White Rock Coffee , will expand twofold as they prepare to launch locations this summer and fall — first at 6715 Hillcrest Ave, University Park, TX 75205 , then at 2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 130, Dallas, Texas 75201 , respectively.

Nearly two decades ago, Nancy and Bob were “entrepreneurs in [their] own separate businesses” before deciding to join forces and create a first-of-its-kind, East Dallas coffee shop. Unlike any brewhouse in Dallas before it, White Rock began roasting its own coffee onsite — a feat that, according to Bob , proved inconvenient for staff albeit entertaining for customers.

That didn’t stop the duo. Rather than derailing from a little added pressure, Nancy and Bob decided to compound the operation’s authenticity in the name of quality and culture. That’s why the husband and wife consistently travel to the origins of their coffee, sampling and sourcing it directly from farmers to ensure nearly everyone can benefit from their brewing process.

“About 85% of the coffee we source is Direct Trade; this means we are talking to the coffee grower or farm owner to purchase their coffee,” the couple explains on the White Rock Coffee website. “Much of our coffee is Rainforest Alliance Certified which is a certification we look for in a coffee farm. Not only does this certification mean that the farmer is using superior agricultural processes, but it also means that they take care of the migrant workers.”

According to the Dallas Business Journal , White Rock Coffee’s fall location will be located in the “Class AA office property along Cedar Springs Road owned by Rosewood Property Company,” otherwise known as Rosewood Court — a “strategically located…corporate address celebrated for its sophistication, elegance, technology, and impeccable amenities.” The coffeehouse will serve an assortment of coffee, herbal beverages, and seasonal eats whipped up in their commercial kitchen.

It’s unclear when the new locations will debut. Nancy and Bob Baker have not responded to What Now Dallas’s request for comment.

