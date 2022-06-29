Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to Replace I Heart Yogurt in Inwood Village

According to official licensing documents, “[r]emode[ing] of an existing tenant space for a new Van Leeuwen Ice Cream shop ” located at 5450 W Lovers Lane, Suite 143 Dallas, TX 75209 will commence on August 15, 2022. The project’s completion is anticipated two months later, on October 14, 2022.

As reported by Voyage LA , in 2008, brothers Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen along with Pete’s then-girlfriend Laura O’Neill, conceived of “the world’s best ice cream using only the purest, highest quality ingredients.” In short, the team wanted to “effectively reimagin[e] the ice cream truck experience for the modern consumer.”

After some intensive business planning and tons of recipe testing, the trio’s vision was actualized. They hopped in their big, yellow truck and began peddling premium scoops to plethoras of New York pedestrians. 15 years later, the cream company is thriving, expanding, and still pushing delicious flavors crafted for both vegans and omnivores alike. Today, their mantra is happiness and good health, which they believe are directly tied to quality ingredients, not deprivation.

The incoming store is set to be located at Inwood Village – an “outdoor shopping center built in 1945…featuring boutiques, eateries & a cinema.” It will replace I Heart Yogurt which has operated at the location for over 12 years. At this time, it’s unclear if I Heart Yogurt will relocate, expand, or dissolve.

Inwood Village prides itself on the exclusivity of many of its retail spaces, boasting an “eclectic” yet “premier” experience. Based on Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s business model, it would seem they’re a saccharine fit for the chic consortium.

When contacted for comment, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream’s President + COO, Corey Segal , referred What Now Dallas to Cady Roberts , head of the company’s marketing department, who also did not immediately comment.

Renovations and alterations to the 1,200-square-foot facility are estimated at $150,000.

