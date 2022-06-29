Monica Lewinsky Drops Painfully Accurate Trump Meme After Bombshell Jan. 6 News

Monica Lewinsky responded with a fitting meme to a former White House staffer’s explosive Jan. 6 hearing testimony on Tuesday.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that a Secret Service agent told her that then-President Donald Trump had gotten into a physical altercation on Jan. 6, 2021, when he tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine so he could go to the U.S. Capitol.

“The president said something to the effect of, I’m the f-ing president, take me up to the Capitol now,” Hutchison told the House committee investigating the Capitol attack. “To which [Secret Service agent Bobby Engel] responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’”

“The president reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel, we’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol,’” she said.

Lewinsky, who faced public notoriety for having an affair with then-President Bill Clinton as a White House intern, reminded her audience that Trump thought he could do anything he wanted even before he was president:

She was of course referring to some of Trump’s most disgusting comments about women, caught on tape in 2005 during a conversation with then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. “You can do anything.”

“Grab them by the pussy,” Trump added. “You can do anything.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.