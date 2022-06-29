ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Michael Flynn Takes 5th When Asked If He Believes In A Peaceful Transfer Of Power

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x5nU1_0gP2aUO900

As a former Army general, Michael Flynn would have sworn an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, but based on the responses he gave in March to the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, there is much he’d rather not swear to now.

The select committee revealed on Tuesday that the former national security adviser, who was fired by Donald Trump 22 days into his presidency but remained an ally, pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked whether he thought the violence at the U.S. Capitol was justified.

Flynn also invoked his right against self-incrimination when asked whether he believed in the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Although it can look bad, invoking the Fifth Amendment when questioned under oath is one of those constitutional rights Flynn swore to protect.

But reportedly Flynn wanted Trump to impose martial law and mobilize the U.S. military to seize voting machines across the the country after the 2020 election and until the Jan. 6 insurrection.

You can hear Flynn plead the 5th in the video below.

Flynn isn’t alone in asserting that right when questioned about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark, lawyer John Eastman, political consultant Roger Stone and several other Trump allies pleaded the 5th numerous times during questioning in the House committee’s investigation.

However, the news that a retired lieutenant general wasn’t willing to say he supported the peaceful transition of power shocked many Twitter users.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 40

EKK
1d ago

Remember when Trump said and I quote: "You see the mob takes the Fifth..If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" Hmmm….🤔

Reply(1)
44
soss
1d ago

where are the Republicans calling him a criminal if this is a Democrat doing the same thing you know they'd be saying only criminals don't want to talk and plead the fifth

Reply(2)
28
Jay Dolive
1d ago

How can the Military promote someone to a General who won't even say he believes in the peaceful transfer of power?

Reply(2)
19
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Constitution#House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s shocking Jan 6 testimony

A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee.But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations.Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.On...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Business Insider

Giuliani's ex-wife says the former mayor often slept in and smoked cigars in his bathrobe after ending his 2008 White House campaign: 'He just could not get over it'

Judith Giuliani said her ex-husband "could not get over" losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod. She made the comments in an essay that was published in the NYT and adapted from an upcoming book. Rudy Giuliani entered the 2008 race as a top White House contender, but his campaign faltered.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy