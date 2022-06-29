Michael Flynn Takes 5th When Asked If He Believes In A Peaceful Transfer Of Power

As a former Army general, Michael Flynn would have sworn an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, but based on the responses he gave in March to the House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, there is much he’d rather not swear to now.

The select committee revealed on Tuesday that the former national security adviser, who was fired by Donald Trump 22 days into his presidency but remained an ally, pleaded the Fifth Amendment when asked whether he thought the violence at the U.S. Capitol was justified.

Flynn also invoked his right against self-incrimination when asked whether he believed in the peaceful transfer of presidential power.

Although it can look bad, invoking the Fifth Amendment when questioned under oath is one of those constitutional rights Flynn swore to protect.

But reportedly Flynn wanted Trump to impose martial law and mobilize the U.S. military to seize voting machines across the the country after the 2020 election and until the Jan. 6 insurrection.

You can hear Flynn plead the 5th in the video below.

Flynn isn’t alone in asserting that right when questioned about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former assistant attorney general Jeffrey Clark, lawyer John Eastman, political consultant Roger Stone and several other Trump allies pleaded the 5th numerous times during questioning in the House committee’s investigation.

However, the news that a retired lieutenant general wasn’t willing to say he supported the peaceful transition of power shocked many Twitter users.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.