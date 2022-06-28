ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

About 50 migrants dead in 'horrific' truck tragedy in Texas

By Agence France-Presse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS police Tuesday were investigating the grim discovery of about 50 bodies in and around a trailer truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, with victims identified as from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. The shocking finding was one of the worst disasters involving migrants...

