One in hospital, suspect unknown, after stabbing

By Victoria Brousseau
 2 days ago

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 19-year-old male is in the hospital after a stabbing in Shamokin Tuesday afternoon.

Shamokin police officers were called to the area of State Route 61 and Washington Street for reports of a fight involving a weapon and a possible stabbing victim. Upon arrival to the location, police were unable to locate anyone.

Police were then notified that those involved were located in the area of Shamokin Street and Independence Street.

As they were responding to the location, police were notified once again that those involved were at the Shamokin Police Station.

Officers arrived to the station and say they were approached by a woman who notified them of a stabbing victim sitting in front of the station.

Police say the 19 year old appeared to be semiconscious and suffering from at least two stab wounds. The victim was treated on scene by police and responding EMS before being taken to a hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Shamokin police are investigating and say this incident appears to be isolated.

WBRE

WBRE

