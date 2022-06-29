1 dead following fiery 3 semi crash on I-70w in Clay Co.
Second update: The Clay County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died as a result of this crash. No identification has been released as of yet, pending notification of family.
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First update : Traffic is moving once again on I-70, according to dispatch, however, some crews remained on scene as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A crash involving at least three semis on I-70 in Clay County has caused traffic to be backed up in the area.
According to Indiana State Police , the crash occurred near the 26-mile-marker of I-70 westbound.
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for a time, as of 8:15 p.m. the eastbound lane has been re-opened.
Sgt. Matt Ames says that westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 41-mile-marker Cloverdale exit. Ames added that the cleanup will be extensive.
This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.
