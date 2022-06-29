ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

1 dead following fiery 3 semi crash on I-70w in Clay Co.

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

Second update: The Clay County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died as a result of this crash. No identification has been released as of yet, pending notification of family.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First update : Traffic is moving once again on I-70, according to dispatch, however, some crews remained on scene as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A crash involving at least three semis on I-70 in Clay County has caused traffic to be backed up in the area.

According to Indiana State Police , the crash occurred near the 26-mile-marker of I-70 westbound.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCghj_0gP2YeGH00
    Image courtesy Indiana State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ORcSc_0gP2YeGH00
    Image courtesy Indiana State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNDOD_0gP2YeGH00
    Image Courtesy Tim Conner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oj2n3_0gP2YeGH00
    Image Courtesy Tim Conner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6h78_0gP2YeGH00
    Image Courtesy Tim Conner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0U7T_0gP2YeGH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKVtT_0gP2YeGH00
    Image courtesy Terry Myers
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2Le8_0gP2YeGH00

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for a time, as of 8:15 p.m. the eastbound lane has been re-opened.

Sgt. Matt Ames says that westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 41-mile-marker Cloverdale exit. Ames added that the cleanup will be extensive.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Morgan County Clerk Killed, husband critically injured in crash

Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and her husband John Elliott were critically injured in a crash on Saturday according to the sheriff’s office. Elliot was the current clerk for Morgan County and the current Republican candidate for the Morgan County Auditor in the November general election. Elliot and her husband were driving in a pickup […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Boat sinks in Lake Sullivan

SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Indiana DNR has confirmed a boat sunk in Lake Sullivan on Saturday night. According to preliminary information, people on the boat had pulled off to watch fireworks when they noticed the boat began to take on a large amount of water. Nearby boats went to...
SULLIVAN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloverdale, IN
Clay County, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Accidents
Clay County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Clay County, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Authorities Investigating Fire at Chuckles in Vincennes

A Friday afternoon fire in Vincennes is currently under investigation. Vincennes fire crews were dispatched to the Chuckles on Willow Street just after 4:00 pm yesterday. Upon arrival, crews reported seeing smoke coming off of the roof. The interior of the building was full of smoke, but the fire was...
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Crash closes E Paris Ave. in West TH

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-vehicle crash caused the closure of a road in West Terre Haute for hours Thursday. The crash happened just after 6 pm on East Paris Ave. As seen in video from the scene, the vehicle collided with a utility pole causing it to be damaged. Officials on site […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Sullivan Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 58 near Carlisle. Beginning on or around Tuesday, July 5th, SR 58 will close for bridge repairs. This closure will take place between US 41 and County Road 100 West. During the closure crews will be applying...
CARLISLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70#Semis#Traffic Accident#Clay Co#The Clay County Coroner#Mywabashvalley Com#Nexstar Media Inc
warricknews.com

Lost Valparaiso couple rescued in southern Indiana wilderness area

A Valparaiso couple who got lost and separated in a southern Indiana wilderness area were reunited Friday following an extended search by rescue crews. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Jason Craig, 44, and Hannah Daugherty, 36, were hiking together in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest when they got badly lost.
VALPARAISO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due to construction when the driver of […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after found running between houses

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after Bedford Police officers were called to the area of 1320 11th Street to check on a woman. Officers responded to the area and were initially unable to locate the female near the original reported location. As officers patrolled through the area a female could be heard screaming and yelling. Officers followed the sounds and found 32-year-old Sarah Harris Way running in between houses and through backyards between O Street and Withers Lane.
BEDFORD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
wamwamfm.com

Man Faces Criminal Charges Following Shooting in Washington

Washington Police were dispatched to a shooting around West National Highway and Southwest 5th Street Thursday night. Officers say a verbal argument took place between two males resulting in one of the males firing a handgun towards the other. No injuries were reported. Officers reported searching two residences that night,...
WASHINGTON, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy