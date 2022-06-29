1 dead following fiery 3 semi crash on I-70w in Clay Co.

Second update: The Clay County Coroner has confirmed that one person has died as a result of this crash. No identification has been released as of yet, pending notification of family.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — First update : Traffic is moving once again on I-70, according to dispatch, however, some crews remained on scene as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A crash involving at least three semis on I-70 in Clay County has caused traffic to be backed up in the area.

According to Indiana State Police , the crash occurred near the 26-mile-marker of I-70 westbound.

Image courtesy Indiana State Police

Image courtesy Indiana State Police

Image Courtesy Tim Conner

Image Courtesy Tim Conner

Image Courtesy Tim Conner



Image courtesy Terry Myers



Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down for a time, as of 8:15 p.m. the eastbound lane has been re-opened.

Sgt. Matt Ames says that westbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the 41-mile-marker Cloverdale exit. Ames added that the cleanup will be extensive.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.