CRMC reopens some entrances closed earlier in pandemic

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's main entrances will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, the hospital has just announced.

The regional medical system had closed these entrances and more due to precautions put into place earlier during this COVID-19 pandemic, noted a Tuesday news release. "The south parking garage to the medical office building (MOB) will also open to the public on July 5."

“It’s exciting to be able to open up our main entrances and to restore the hospital’s valet service to its previous location, for the convenience of our patients and visitors,” said CRMC CEO Tim Thornell, in the release.

And now, valet service will relocate to CRMC’s main entrances, the hospital system said. "Valet service is free of charge and does not require a gratuity."

Precautions still must be taken at these facilities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it said. "Masks must still be worn within all of the health system’s facilities, including CRMC, the MOB, East Campus, Health Plaza, Davis Hospice Center, Cancer Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics."