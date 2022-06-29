California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

(San Luis Obispo, CA) — The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, California’s last nuclear facility, could be rescued from closure and PG&E could benefit. The plant near San Luis Obispo has been anticipating a shut down for over five years as California transitions to renewable energy–and experiences brownouts and blackouts.. New legislation expresses concern that renewable energy, especially during extreme weather, will not supply enough power. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration has up to 75-million dollars in a reserve fund to continue operating aging power plants. Some say giving millions of dollars to PG&E is an issue, partly because of their blame in the deadly wildfires. Others say the funds are needed to keep the plant open while fighting climate change.

23 HOURS AGO