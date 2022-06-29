California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel
By ADAM BEAM
SFGate
2 days ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won't spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure. Newsom's decision, included in a budget agreement reached over the weekend,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday became the first state to guarantee free health care for all low-income immigrants living in the country illegally, a move that will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at an eventual cost of about $2.7 billion a year. Gov. Gavin Newsom...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will not consider amending its constitution to eliminate indentured servitude as a possible punishment for crime after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration predicted that it could cost the state billions of dollars to pay minimum wage to prison inmates. Democratic Sen. Sydney Kamlager said Thursday...
Deal or no deal? Most likely, deal. The California environmentalists who back a November ballot measure to reduce single-use plastics appear headed to withdrawing it just ahead of the Thursday deadline, following fierce negotiations with lawmakers and others on a bill that aims to achieve many of the same goals and that is supported by some influential environmental organizations.
California inflation relief checks are coming for residents who qualify for the payment. The payment targets millions of people in the state with little income. Who's eligible for California’s inflation relief payment, and when will the checks arrive?. Article continues below advertisement. Sky-high inflation continues to devastate families across...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Wednesday approved a nearly $308 billion spending plan that includes money to cover abortions for women who can't afford them and the health care costs for low-income adults living in the country illegally while sending cash payments to most taxpayers to help offset record-high gas prices.
The budget deal that will send “inflation relief” payments to millions of Californians appears to exclude some seniors from receiving extra cash assistance, though they may still be eligible for other programs set to receive more money from the state. That’s because the compromise that Gov. Gavin Newsom...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Looking to avoid power blackouts, California may turn to the one energy source it's otherwise desperate to get rid of: fossil fuels. A sweeping energy proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Thursday puts the state in the business of buying power to ensure there's enough to go around during heat waves that strain the grid. But some critics say the method of getting there is at odds with the state's broader climate goals, because it paves the way for the state to tap aging gas-fired power plants and add backup generators fueled by diesel.
CALIFORNIA, USA — The new state budget announced by Governor Gavin Newsom includes plans to expand Medi-Cal coverage to more undocumented Californians. The new expansion will include those ages 26 to 49 and is expected to begin no later than Jan. 1, 2024. The expansion is predicted to cost $2.6 billion annually. Health advocates said about 700,000 more people will now qualify for the program – the largest group of undocumented residents in the state.
Days after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed more people to carry concealed weapons, California lawmakers on Tuesday moved to limit where firearms may be carried and who can have them, while struggling to stay within the high court’s ruling. They aim to restrict concealed carry to those 21 and older; require applicants to disclose all […]
(CALMATTERS) – Here are some eye-opening numbers to start your morning: Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000 — while San Francisco issued just 11, CalMatters’ Ben Christopher reports. Those massive gaps — revealed in an online database the California Department of Justice published Monday — are likely to narrow following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court opinion striking down a concealed carry law in New York state. On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers advanced a bill to bring California’s concealed carry law into compliance with the ruling — while simultaneously creating a new statewide application process that explicitly disqualifies certain people seeking permits, Ben reports.
Stimulus checks may be making a comeback for some California residents starting this fall in the form of inflation relief checks. Who qualifies?. These relief checks are designed to address the current impact of inflation on the prices of consumer goods. Article continues below advertisement. Is California issuing new relief...
(San Luis Obispo, CA) — The Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, California’s last nuclear facility, could be rescued from closure and PG&E could benefit. The plant near San Luis Obispo has been anticipating a shut down for over five years as California transitions to renewable energy–and experiences brownouts and blackouts.. New legislation expresses concern that renewable energy, especially during extreme weather, will not supply enough power. Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration has up to 75-million dollars in a reserve fund to continue operating aging power plants. Some say giving millions of dollars to PG&E is an issue, partly because of their blame in the deadly wildfires. Others say the funds are needed to keep the plant open while fighting climate change.
In a big win for major record labels, the Free Artists From Industry Restrictions (FAIR) Act failed to pass out of the California State Senate’s Judiciary committee late on Tuesday night. According to a report in Billboard, the act, also called AB Bill 983, received four votes, two short...
Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
As California emerges from the pandemic, the state’s workers are slowly recovering after hundreds of thousands of them left their jobs last year. Fed up and burnt out, workers quit or changed jobs in droves in search of better pay, benefits or workplace conditions, part of what many are calling the “great reshuffling” across the state and country.
New York and California are preparing new bills that would ban concealed carry in many public spaces and presume that businesses, churches and other private institutions don’t allow concealed carry on their premises unless they post a sign expressly stating that people can carry guns on their premises. The...
