California budget won't cover out-of-state abortion travel

By ADAM BEAM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for women seeking abortions, his administration won't spend public money to help people from other states travel to California for the procedure. Newsom's decision, included in a budget agreement reached over the weekend,...

Comments / 41

Rich Smith
2d ago

What???? We aren’t going to use Californian’s tax money to pay for people who are out of state? Newsom is constantly giving money away to out of state homeless that show up here, illegal immigrants, and anyone who might vote for him. He must be out of checks.

Larry
2d ago

Vote for DAHLE!!!! We have to save California.

