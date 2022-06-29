ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Recording Academy Issues Invitations to Over 2,000 New Voting Members

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Recording Academy invited more than 2,000 people to become voting members and more than 600 additional people to become professional (non-voting) members. The invitations were extended on Tuesday (June 28).

The Academy has been aggressive in recent years about expanding and diversifying its membership. It currently has more than 12,000 voting members and more than 3,000 professional (non-voting) members.

Kelley Purcell , the Academy’s vp of membership & industry relations, and Ashley Thomas , director of member and outreach systems, recorded a welcome video that was posted on the Academy’s social channels on Tuesday. The video featured comments from three new members, Monogem, Kalen Kelly and Kameron Glasper.

In the video, Thomas reported that 56% of the total 2,700 invitees are from “underrepresented communities.” She further said that the new invitees show “equality and equity” between men and women — “continuing our commitment to creating a more welcoming and safe environment for all individuals across the industry.” She noted that the new member invitees represent more than 13 different crafts and 22 different genres.

In the video, Purcell said, “Our new members symbolize the future of the Academy and represent the direction we are headed in as an organization and the music community at large. Their new ideas, recommendations and observations help us drive positive progress as we continue our evolution.”

Those invited have until July 12 to accept their invitations if they are to vote for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Viewers can tune in to the following member activations across the Academy’s social channels, which discuss the importance of community and membership at the Academy:

    • Instagram Live : (can be viewed at the link)
      • Participants: Morgxn and Gata. Moderated by Janette Becerra , Recording Academy membership manager.
    • Twitter Spaces: (not available for playback)
      • Participants: Roveena, Lyric Jones, Omah Lay and Tony Brown of Maverick City Music . Moderated by Amanda Garcia Davenport , Recording Academy membership manager.
    • Instagram Live (recording live now)
      • Participants: Breland and Mahogany L. Browne. Moderated by Ashley Thomas , Recording Academy director of member outreach and systems.

The Academy told Billboard that it will not waive its $100 annual membership fee as it did the last two years to members or prospective members experiencing hardship amid the pandemic.

Below is a sampling of reactions from artists regarding their invitations:

By coincidence (or not), the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also announced its new membership class earlier today. They invited 397 people to join their ranks, a fraction of the 2,700 the Recording Academy invited. A higher percentage of the Recording Academy’s invitees were from what it calls “underrepresented communities” — 56%. By comparison, the Motion Picture Academy reports that 37% of its invitees “belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities.” The Recording Academy says that the new invitees reflect “equality and equity” between men and women. The Motion Picture Academy was more specific, and said that 44% of its invitees were women.

The Motion Picture Academy also released the names of all those invited, something the Recording Academy did not do. The Motion Picture Academy also revealed that 50% of its new invitees are from outside the U.S.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective & Amazon Music Bring Back Scholarships for HBCU Students

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: On Wednesday (June 29), The Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and partner Amazon Music announced that Jayden Ahmad Potts, Amir Duke, Jasmine Gordon and Zsana Hoskins are this year’s recipients of the “Your Future Is Now” scholarship. The program is designed to give students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) the opportunity to learn and explore all facets of the music industry. The Academy noted in a statement: “This diverse group of students represent four schools, four stages of their higher education journey, and four different areas of interest in the music...
MUSIC
Billboard

Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of June 2022? Vote!

Just like that, half of the year is over! With June wrapping up, Billboard is asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration released this month. The list includes 11 collabs that were featured on Billboard’s weekly First Stream Latin column, such as Prince Royc’s “Si Te Preguntan…” with Nicky Jam and Jay Wheeler, Tiago PZK and Ozuna’s “Nos Comemos,” as well as Camilo’s dream collab with Alejandro Sanz in “NASA,” to name a few.
MUSIC
Billboard

Katy Perry Voices Support for Halsey Condemning Roe v. Wade Reversal At Concerts: ‘Go Off Queen’

Click here to read the full article. After spending the past few days standing firm on her decision to speak out during concert performances against the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe V. Wade, Halsey has been met with backlash from anti-choice conservatives. But the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer has also received an outpouring of support from many online — including fellow pop star Katy Perry. The original discourse originated on Twitter, when Halsey first reacted to a tweet noting several audience members had walked out of their concert after the 27-year-old artist began voicing their...
MUSIC
Billboard

Songwriters Charge New Fees to Survive — But Asking Is Risky

Streaming has rejuvenated the music business, but it’s no secret that the new economic model has upset many in the industry. And no group has been more frustrated than songwriters. In a physical sales-driven world, writers could make a decent living by landing a placement on a superstar’s album...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Michaels
Billboard

Oscar Winners Billie Eilish & Finneas Invited to Join Motion Picture Academy

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish and Finneas, who won an Oscar in March for co-writing “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name, were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences on Tuesday (June 28). They were among 12 people invited to join the music branch and among 397 people invited to join the Academy across all branches. An invitation to join the Academy is generally a perk of winning an Oscar. Ariana DeBose, who won best supporting actress for West Side Story, and Troy Kotsur, who won...
MOVIES
Billboard

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’: The Long Road to Making the Documentary

Click here to read the full article. After enjoying glory on the film festival circuit, the documentary Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is ready for its wider rollout. Hallelujah — directed and produced by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine and sourced from Alan Light’s 2012 book The Holy or the Broken: Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of “Hallelujah” — opens July 1 at theaters in New York and Los Angeles, preceded the day before by a screening and discussion at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland (Cohen was inducted in 2008)....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Mary J. Blige to Celebrate Her Illustrious Career With Livestream Concert on Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. After delivering a show-stealing performance alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday (June 26), Mary J. Blige is set to deliver a one-night-only performance celebrating her career and life. The performance will take place at New York City’s United Palace, and will stream exclusively on Apple Music — as part of the Apple Music Live series — in over 165 countries on July 27 at 7 p.m. PT. With a setlist that spans Blige’s storied career, the performance will continue a year of triumph for the 2022 Billboard Icon Award...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recording Academy#Music Industry#The Invitations#City Music
Billboard

Grammy Museum Grant Program Awards 16 Grants Totaling $200K

The Grammy Museum Grant Program announced on Tuesday (June 28) that $200,000 in grants will be awarded to 16 recipients in the U.S. The recipients include six universities, two foundations and two individuals. The grants range from $3,000 to $20,000. “This year marks the 35th year that the Grammy Foundation...
MUSEUMS
Billboard

Milk & Honey Signs Sebastian Kole and ‘ABCDEFU’ Co-Writer Dave Pittenger

Sebastian Kole and Dave Pittenger have signed with Milk & Honey Management, the company announced Thursday (June 30). Singer-songwriter and producer Kole will be managed by Milk & Honey manager and head of international, Peter Coquillard, who said in a statement, “Sebastian Kole is an absolutely unique talent, his word play and melodic sense are unparalleled and we at Milk & Honey are honored to have him as part of the team.”
BUSINESS
Billboard

Eden Munoz, Nicky Jam & More Win Big at 2022 SESAC Latina Music Awards: Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. Edén Muñoz and Nicky Jam were among the top winners at the annual SESAC Latina Music Awards, which took place Wednesday (June 29) in Los Angeles. Both were honored as songwriter of the year at the ceremony — held in person after three years at The Beverly Hills Hotel — where, for the second year in a row, the top award was presented in two categories: Regional Mexican and Pop/Latin Rhythm. “I’m very excited to be back together after three very long years,” Celeste Zendejas, VP of creative at SESAC, said before announcing the top...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Adia Victoria Signs Publishing Deal With Reservoir, One Riot: Exclusive

Reservoir Media has signed singer-songwriter Adia Victoria to a publishing deal via the company’s joint venture with One Riot. The deal includes Victoria’s 2021 album A Southern Gothic as well as future works. Victoria is currently nominated for two trophies at the upcoming 2022 Americana Honors & Awards...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy