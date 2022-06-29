ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Teen, 18, Dies A Month After High Graduating From High School

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

An 18-year-old Spotsylvania County man died last week a month after he graduated from high school.

Mason Allen Hancock died on Thursday, June 23, according to his obituary . He is survived by his mom Lisa Milam and stepdad Mike, dad Rudy Hancock, brother Chase Milam, and an extended family. They did not disclose his cause of death.

Hancock graduated from Riverbend High School in May and worked at the Fredericksburg Nationals Baseball Stadium, according to his obituary. He grew up as a gifted athlete who played basketball and wrestled. One of his former coaches wrote Hancock was aggressive on the court but was a delight to have as a teammate.

"This young man could bring a smile to anyone's face. He was always super high energy and always gave me everything he had," Matt Burnley wrote. "... This is not ever supposed to happen. He should have had a very long, promising life ahead of him. Rest easy, Mason, you're going to be missed."

Several people wrote about Hancock's sense of humor and compassion for his friends in their public memorials.

"You know I only had a handful of friends when I started high school, but Mason was the best," Collin Brewer wrote. "Every day, we would come home and hang out at his house. Talk about how our lives were going to change over these next four years. I don’t know where the time went."

Hancock's family will hold a visitation service at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Emancipation Highway in Fredericksburg. His funeral will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to read Mason Hancock's obituary.

Comments / 0

 

