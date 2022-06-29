ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Effective: 2022-06-28 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

wrbl.com

Another round of rain and storms.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-We continue to sit under an unsettled pattern with several chances for rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few storms may contain gusty winds or small hail but most will stay under severe limits with beneficial rain. A slight break in the action on Thursday...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Car accident causing blocked lanes on Veterans Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a car accident in front of Georgia Power on 11th Street and Veterans Parkway. Due to this accident, northbound lanes on Veterans Pkwy are now blocked. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Stay with News Leader...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police searching for man last seen in early 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for around a year and a half. Forest Clayton-Pate Preston, 51, was last seen near the 8000 block of Warm Springs Rd in Columbus on Jan. 7, 2021. Police say Preston is a […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. – According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

New details: Columbus man arrested, charged with concealing death in Carriage Drive homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are new developments into the death of a woman that the Muscogee County Coroner’s office believes to be 64-year-old Julie Catron. According to Muscogee County Jail records, Clarence Catron was booked into jail and charged with concealing a death. Police chief Freddie Blackmon tells News 3 that the arrest is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Reward increased in 2020 Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The total reward for information in a 2020 homicide case out of Montgomery has gone up. Police are still trying to solve the murder of Keshon Gardner, who was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Oakleigh Road on June 28, 2020. He was 30 years old.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

JULY FOURTH: Local events to celebrate the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2022 fourth of July weekends starts on Friday, July 1, and ends on Monday, July 4. Here are a few local ways to celebrate the holiday. July 4th Independence Day Concert and Celebration (Phenix City, AL) Phenix City AmphitheaterMonday, July 4, at 5 p.m.“You don’t want to miss this awesome […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Wetumpka Herald

Applications to replace Elmore County District 3 Commissioner being accepted

The Elmore County Republican Party will assist the governor’s office to fill the Elmore County District 3 Commission seat soon to be vacated by Troy Stubbs. Stubbs was elected to replace Mike Holmes who has retired from the Alabama House of Representatives District 31 seat, which represents portions of Wetumpka, Tallasee, Eclectic, Titus and Deatsville.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus resident raises concern on lack of yard waste pickup

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A concern for many residents is dried-up leaves and branches that can be seen along the side of some roadways in Columbus, as several people in the Columbus city limits haven’t had yard waste removed. Columbus resident Robert McCutcheon says he hasn’t had yard removal...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamagazette.com

Trouble in Hubbardland?

More rumblings in ‘low turnout’ Lee County as voters try to reject Hubbardland, the epicenter of corruption in our State. Although in prison and well paid with back door hush money via the Auburn mafia/Yellagrubber coconspirators [www.alabamagazette.com/story/2019/10/01/opinion/the-au-horror-picture-show-bride-of-felonstein-meets-yellagrubbear/1750.html] Felon Hubbard still calls the shots. Reading Mike’s ‘code’ from prison dialog transcripts leaves little doubt. The Hubbard Boulevard visual may be removed from the ugliest pillage on the plains, but the road to perdition paved by the ‘I Believe in Mike Hubbard’ freebooters keeps steamrolling along…
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

City of Columbus closures, service info for 4th of July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several services will be impacted by the 4th of July holiday. With the exception of emergency services, the following department services will be altered or suspended:. DIVISIONINDEPENDENCE DAY OBSERVATION. Water / Recycle. No pickup. July 4 routes will be collected on July 6. All other services...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Dentist arrested after shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A dentist was arrested after a verbal altercation that led to a shooting on 4th Place in Phenix City. On June 27, at approximately 6 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to the 1000 block of 4th Place in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Michael Brown, of Phenix City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

How to protect yourself amid surge of check fraud in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit reports a recent increase of check fraud in the area. According to police, thieves have been stealing checks from mailboxes and blue post office boxes and then using that information to create fake checks. “Then they write checks...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Suspects sought in Columbus neighborhood vehicle break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are searching for suspects in connection to vehicle break-ins in a Columbus neighborhood. Columbus police said early Tuesday morning they responded to a call regarding a vehicle break-in in the Garrett Pines subdivision. Police reported finding an abandoned stolen vehicle along with five stolen guns.
CBS 42

$2,500 reward offered for information regarding Tuskegee double homicide

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating a double homicide and attempted murder case. CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that could help lead to the arrest or identity of anyone involved in two Tuskegee burglaries that resulted in the death of two individuals and attempted death of another. […]
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

Columbus METRA transportain service to Robert S Poydasheff VA Clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Consolidated Government announces the demand response transportation service to the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic starting July 11, 2022. Thursday the city released details about the transportation service after discussing their plans to ensure people have a ride to the new clinic this past November.
COLUMBUS, GA

