Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Macon by NWS

More rumblings in ‘low turnout’ Lee County as voters try to reject Hubbardland, the epicenter of corruption in our State. Although in prison and well paid with back door hush money via the Auburn mafia/Yellagrubber coconspirators [www.alabamagazette.com/story/2019/10/01/opinion/the-au-horror-picture-show-bride-of-felonstein-meets-yellagrubbear/1750.html] Felon Hubbard still calls the shots. Reading Mike’s ‘code’ from prison dialog transcripts leaves little doubt. The Hubbard Boulevard visual may be removed from the ugliest pillage on the plains, but the road to perdition paved by the ‘I Believe in Mike Hubbard’ freebooters keeps steamrolling along…

LEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO