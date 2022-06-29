Live: AP calls attorney general primary for Republican DeVore

Related
Herald & Review
After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey
SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
Winner finally declared in tight Republican primary for 13th Congressional District
The Associated Press declared the winner days after the primary.
Did the ‘Trump effect’ influence Illinois primary elections?
There is a lot of national "buzz" about former President Trump's impact in Tuesday’s Illinois primary races.
Darren Bailey says he no longer supports a complete abortion ban
IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for […]
Live: AP reports Salvi wins Republican U.S. Senate primary, will face Duckworth
Salvi earned 30.3% of the votes and the AP called the race just after midnight with 76.5% of the votes counted.
WTHI
Hundreds of new laws will start in Indiana on Friday - here's the list
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
Illinois primary results 2022: Salvi wins GOP nomination to take on Duckworth in Senate
Leading the pack of Republicans in terms of exposure and money raised is former Lake County assistant public defender Kathy Salvi.
Rodney Davis concedes to Mary Miller in Illinois 15th congressional Republican primary
As of roughly 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Miller had a nearly 16 point lead over Davis.
Justices urge General Assembly to allow more public access to rivers in Illinois
Access is now limited to rivers with commercial traffic.
WIFR
Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
How many metro-east votes still need to be counted? A look at what’s left from IL primary
Why do vote counts sometimes change days after an election? Here’s what to know about election certification and delayed vote totals.
KFVS12
Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary
Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
Live: AP calls Budzinski winner in 13th Congressional District primary
Deering leads the GOP race in the 13th while Markel has lead in the 12th Congressional Democratic primary.
Races widen in Republican primaries for Illinois 112th and 114th State House districts
But plenty of votes remain to be counted.
Stimulus: Payments up to $1,700 in California, Maine, Illinois, Iowa & Indiana in July
Some people in the U.S. can soon expect stimulus payments following the ending of federal stimulus checks. As residents continue to struggle, states are starting to step up and help their populations. This is especially crucial as the prices of gas and groceries only continue to rise. Here are various...
1027superhits.com
Meteorologist gets Democratic nomination for seat in Congress, and other Democrat wins
PEORIA, Ill. – In a sense, a Democrat made history during Tuesday’s primary election in Illinois. Former TV meteorologist in the Quad Cities and Rockford, Eric Sorensen, secured the Democratic nomination for Cheri Bustos’ 17th Congressional District seat in the House, after Bustos decided not to run again.
Illinois Republicans to pick nominee to face Gov. Pritzker
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Republicans on Tuesday will choose a nominee to take on Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire who has spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall. Among the Republican front-runners is conservative state...
Illinois election results: Delia Ramirez claims victory in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District
The new district now stretches west from Chicago into DuPage County and up to Elgin.
Illinois primary 2022: Why was voter turnout so low?
Whether it was voting in the city or suburbs, turnout for the Illinois primary was low. While expected in a non-presidential year primary, election officials said the numbers still could have been much better.
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville, IL
