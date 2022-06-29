ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Live: AP calls attorney general primary for Republican DeVore

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO0Fs_0gP2X22F00

Follow live unofficial results for the June 28 primary election for governor, attorney general and secretary of state in Illinois.

All results are unofficial until certified by the state house.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

After meddling in Republican primary, Pritzker lands foil in Bailey

SPRINGFIELD — As he conceded the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday night, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin left no doubt as to who he thought the real winner was — and it wasn't a Republican. ”Tonight, J.B. Pritzker won the Republican primary for governor here in Illinois," Irvin told supporters...
AURORA, IL
WGN Radio

Darren Bailey says he no longer supports a complete abortion ban

IL State Senator and Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey joins Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what he’ll do to get Illinois back on track if he’s elected in November. Bailey also discusses his views on the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, what it means for […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Republicans#Election State#Primary Election#State House
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Bloomington’s Dan Brady is GOP’s pick for Illinois Secretary of State

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Long-time State Representative Dan Brady of Bloomington won the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State on Tuesday, soundly defeating his primary opponent. “It feels great,” Brady said. “I really am honored by the turnout and the plurality of the vote it was simply...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KFVS12

Unofficial election results: Illinois Primary

Check the outcome of the Illinois primary here. Illinois voters turned up at the polls Tuesday for the primary election. A look at the Illinois primary election before the polls close. Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
201
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy