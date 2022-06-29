ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Firefighters battling 350-acre Rice Fire in Nevada County

By CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

NEVADA COUNTY -- Cal Fire crews are responding to a rapidly growing wildfire in rural Nevada County on Tuesday.

The fire, which has been named the Rice Fire, is burning in the area of Rice's Crossing near North San Juan and Bridgeport.

Scene of Rice Fire burning in Nevada County on June 28, 2022. Alert Wildfire/PG&E

Firefighters initially responded to a fully-involved structure fire at the scene. The flames have since spread into vegetation and are moving forward at a moderate rate of speed, Cal Fire says.

As of 4:50 p.m., Cal Fire says the Rice Fire has now grown to 350 acres. The fire has also prompted evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in parts of Nevada and Yuba counties.

